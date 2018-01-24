‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For February Sweeps: Reed Overdoses On J.T.’s Prescription Pain Meds

Young and the Restless spoilers for February sweeps reveal that J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) may face their biggest challenge yet on this CBS soap opera. This time they won’t be fighting for their love, but rather for the life of their son. Viewers have already noted that J.T. is secretly taking pain medication and is hiding his drug use from everyone around him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he may not be able to hide it for very long, as his son Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) will make some dire choices that could end up costing him his life.

Victoria and J.T. have certainly made up in a big way. Ms. Newman seems to have put Billy (Jason Thompson) behind her and has even given J.T. a key so that they can work on putting their relationship and family back together again. However, J.T. forgot to tell Vicky one crucial piece of information: he is currently taking prescription pain medication. Soap Opera Spy suggests that the Y&R writers may have shown J.T. secretly taking drugs as a red herring so that viewers may believe that he is addicted to pain killers. Young and the Restless spoilers state that there are a host of other plausible explanations as to why he is taking prescription medication and hiding it.

Unfortunately, their son, Reed, will discover his father’s stash and there will be a disastrous fallout, according to the latest spoilers. Young and the Restless fans have seen the young Reed battling with normal teenage rebellion and alcohol. He was even arrested and had to do community service for a DUI. Could Reed discover his father’s medication and try it out as his new choice of poison? He has never experimented with drugs before, and his body could easily overdose on such strong painkillers.

Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, tease that Reed could easily overdose on the medication, before one of his parents walk in. Victoria will be furious that J.T. never disclosed his pill use to her, or that he never took the steps to keep it safe from her children. Check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers for February sweeps.