Bella Hadid Suffers Nip Slip On The Alexandre Vauthier Fashion Show

Two days after Bella Hadid posed for some amazing photos with Twilight alum Robert Pattinson at the Dior Homme Menswear show, the model suffered another major wardrobe malfunction on the runway of Alexandre Vauthier fashion show in Paris. The Palestinian-Dutch-born American though managed to pull off her wardrobe as she walked through the catwalk on January 23.

Bella Hadid was clad in a theatrical ruffled gown with a black bustier in it paired with sunglasses and a lustrous bun. The fashion model finished off her looks with an 80s style makeup that put fans in awe. Howbeit, her black bustier didn’t fit enough to her slender figure that it slipped off down her bust showing her nipple. On the plus side, the American model did an amazing job and was able to carry it out despite her wardrobe malfunction.

Apparently, it wasn’t the first time that Bella Hadid suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the runway. According to Hollywood Life, the 21-year-old American model also suffered another nip slip in November at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She was sporting a baby blue lingerie set that unfortunately showed off her nipples. However, the veteran fashion model still managed to pull it off.

On January 21, Bella Hadid and Robert Pattinson sparked dating rumors when they both posed for photos together. Fans believe that they look cozy with each other, but others though suggest that they were just being amicable. The Good Time actor has just ended her engagement to FKA Twigs a few months ago, and some fans think he’s probably not yet ready for anything serious just yet.

As for Bella Hadid, it is believed that she is currently not dating anyone, especially that she’s been busy with her modeling career. However, she dated Canadian singer The Weeknd in early 2015. Unfortunately, the former couple parted ways in November 2016 due to their busy schedules.

Bella Hadid has been signed to IMG Models since 2014. The company voted her as “Model of the Year” for Model.com’s Model of the Year Awards in December 2016. To this date, the American fashion model is still gracing the runway in different fashion events and have been busy in the recent Paris fashion shows in France.