Khloe Kardashian Looks To Be The Next Sister With A Makeup Collection As She Files Trademark For ‘Koko’

On the heels of Kourtney Kardashian filing for a trademark for Kourt, which is apparently set to be a makeup collection, it seems that Khloe Kardashian has decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps. With Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian already offering their own makeup collections, and Kourtney having recently filed the trademark for her own brand as well, it actually makes sense that Khloe would decide that she would want to break into the makeup business too.

According to Allure Magazine, on January 22 it seems that Khloe Kardashian filed the paperwork to trademark multiple names that are said to be potential makeup collections. Among the names that the reality star trademarked are “KOKO Kollection” and “KOKO Kollection by Khloe Kardashian.”

Although this collection would be a first for the star, this is not the first time that her love of makeup has been on display. Not only does Khloe Kardashian often post pictures of herself fully made up, but someone on social media even tried to shame her for always wearing makeup. However, while the person seemed to want her to post a picture without any makeup, Khloe responded by saying that never happens because she does not take pictures without her face being completely made up.

Besides her apparent love of makeup, which is seen in her social media posts, Khloe Kardashian’s love of beauty is no surprise for fans of Kylie Jenner’s collection. In fact, the reality star even collaborated with her sister for a limited-edition collection that they called The Koko Collection. Prior to that, Khloe even partnered with Kim and Kourtney as part of the licensing deal for Kardashian Beauty.

While the trademarking of the “Koko” names seems to be the very first indication that Khloe Kardashian is interested in offering her own makeup collection, based on her past fashion decisions, including her collaboration with her sisters, it is clear that she has a passion for makeup. Whether it is sharing her go-to products, such as nude lip pencils, contouring and highlighting kits, or even spot treatment concealers, there are plenty of options when it comes to the makeup that Kardashian seems to have a passion for.

For now, there is no indication as to what exactly Khloe Kardashian plans to offer under her own makeup brand. However, it seems that based on the paperwork that was filed in order to get the different brand names trademarked, the reality star’s application apparently covers a rather “broad range of makeup merch.” This means that fans will have to wait and see what Khloe Kardashian decides to offer under her new Koko Kollection.