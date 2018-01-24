LeBron James Marks 30,000th Point — Here Are His Other World Records

LeBron James just hit another NBA milestone that only a few legends has achieved: reaching the 30,000-point mark.

The moment has been celebrated in-game with Spurs and his fans were ecstatic. Upon reaching the seven points he needed to break the milestone, Spurs and all of the attendees of the game gave him a standing ovation, according to Washington Post.

James himself could not believe that he will be able to reach this goal in his NBA career.

In an Instagram post, a flashback photo of himself decades ago showed how much he has grown as an athlete. In the caption, James said he would like to be the first person to congratulate his young self for this accomplishment. James added that it has been his goal from the very beginning, a motivation to keep moving forward and to keep trying. At the same time, James said he would like to thank the people behind his success.

James is now the 7th NBA player in the history of the sport to ever reach this milestone. The other six players were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Dirk Nowitzki. James was the youngest to ever achieve this goal, but Chamberlain, Jordan, and Abdul-Jabbar reached it in fewer games.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James watches his shot over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green. Eric Gay / AP Images

Alongside his 30,000-point mark, James also celebrated hitting 7,000 rebounds and 7,000 assists in his NBA career.

To add to his staggering record as an NBA baller and athlete, LeBron James has also won the Olympic medal twice for the Gold award in 2008 and 2012 and the Bronze medal in 2004.

James noted that he’s not the type of player who would like to focus on just one thing, and it shows with his performance. Not only was he a three-time MVP during 2012, 2013, and 2016, but he also won awards like NBA All-Defensive (six times).

In his interview with USA Today, he doesn’t want to just be called a “scorer.” He said there are just “too much attributes” in his game that it is not entirely about bringing the score in. He wants to support his team as much as he can and do his best in bringing out the lead to any match.

James said he was actually surprised to know that it had happened. He only had an idea that he was close, but not the exact points. James also humbly said he felt off-base with the legends in the 30K-point club. He feels like he still has so much to learn to be the legend everybody sees him to be.