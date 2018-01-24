Jason Momoa And Wife Lisa Bonet Look Totally Smitten During Romantic Day Out, Actor Gushes About Married Life

Justice League star Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet are definitely relationship goals. The celebrity couple recently stepped out on a romantic day out looking more in love than ever.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old hunky actor and 50-year-old stylish actress were spotted getting cozy while strolling the SoHo neighborhood in Manhattan. Jason and Lisa, who have been together for 12 years, looked totally smitten with each other as they spent a quiet day with their children Lola and Nakfa-Wolf.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Momoa showed off his laid-back style with a layered look, which includes a worn leather vest, camouflage shirt, and khaki jeans. Bonet, on the other hand, showcased her boho style in a long blue coat and red pants. She also accentuated her signature dreadlocks with a furry black and white hat.

The happy couple reunited in New York City earlier this week, after Jason was away filming for the third season of Netflix series Frontier. And now that the actor is back in town, he promised to spend more time with his wife and children.

Previously, Momoa revealed that having a family of his own has always been his dream and that making things “official” made their relationship more solid.

Speaking with Yahoo, the Braven star gushed about his married life and admitted that walking down the aisle with Lisa made a huge difference in their lives. It can be recalled that fans were under the assumption that Momoa and Bonet had been married for years.

However, they only tied the knot in October 2017, making things official after more than a decade of being together.

In the interview, Jason admitted that he never expected to feel any changes now that he and Lisa are married, especially since he has always considered her as his wife. But things were even better now that they are officially and legally married.

“I never actually thought that I would really feel that change, but I do. I’ve always thought of her as my wife. We have two beautiful children together. We’ve been together for 12 years. But yeah … it was awesome having the ceremony and saying my vows in front of all of our family and friends and being committed. I’m very, very happy that we did that, even though I knew that we were [committed].”

Momoa has always been very vocal with his admiration to Bonet. In a recent report by The Inquisitr, it has been revealed that the Honolulu native confessed about his “obsession” with the actress since he was eight.

Apparently, Lisa has always been Jason’s celebrity crush ever since he was young. In fact, Momoa bluntly admitted that he fell in love with Bonet when he first saw her on The Cosby Show. He even labeled himself a “full-fledged stalker” because of his lady love.