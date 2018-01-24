UFC News: Nate Diaz Suggests He Is Ready To Return, Already Has Two Top Lightweights Offering To Fight

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC in a while, but it looks like that is about to change. BJ Penn.com shared that Nate has teased that he might be coming back and he already has people ready to fight against him. Nate went to his social network and shared that he is “sick of sitting around.” He wants to see some great fights and says that everyone will see him around May or June. That would give Nate plenty of time to train and get back into fighting shape. It isn’t confirmed if he has discussed this idea with Dana White just yet, though.

In this post, Nate called himself the “real champ.” Since then, he has posted several UFC posts and said he is thinking about fighting a lot. Kevin Lee sent a message to Diaz on Twitter offering to help him out by fighting him. Kevin Lee also made sure to comment saying that May or June sounded great for him. It doesn’t sound like Nate Diaz will have any trouble finding someone to fight against him. It probably won’t be up to him who he fights against, though.

Nate Diaz hasn’t been in the octagon since August of 2016. That is a pretty long time to take off from fighting so getting into shape may not be easy for him. He hasn’t fought since suffering a majority decision setback to Conor McGregor at UFC 202. There has still been some talk about Conor and Nate fighting again and at some point, the fans want to see that fight.

For now, everyone is going to have to wait and see what happens. Dana White hasn’t shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz returning to the octagon, but he does know that this will be a fight that will sell tickets. It probably won’t be Nate’s first fight when he comes back, though.

A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jan 23, 2018 at 5:10pm PST

This all comes out after the Inquisitr shared not long ago that Nate Diaz had mentioned that he might decide to try boxing. It sounds like Nate is going to go back into MMA instead. You never know what he will do in the future. The fans can’t wait to see what is coming next from Nate.