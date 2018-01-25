‘Volumetric Display’: A Device That Creates 3D Image In Space, More Realistic Than Holograms [Video]

The Stars Wars scene such as the R2-D2 beaming a 3D image of Princess Leia into thin air could soon be in reality with the discovery of the so-called”Volumetric Display” or “Optical Trap Display.” This device could create a solid three-dimensional image in the space and describe as more realistic than the fascinating existing holograms.

The findings of the discovery were published in Nature. The study was led by scientists from the Brigham Young University in Utah. Daniel Smalley, the lead author of the study, said that the new technology is like “printing something in space, just erasing it very quickly,” as noted by Phys. Org.

Optical Trap Display works by using an invisible laser beam, in which it traps a minute opaque particle in mid-air. Then, it moves the laser beam in the planned path in free space. It also lightens up the particle with red, green or blue lights. Once the particle was rapidly moved, it then generated a solid holographic 3D image in the space. And when you move it even faster, it could produce a phantom of movement, according to Gizmodo.

Smalley described the image as a 3D-printed object. He explained that a single point was dragged sequentially in all these image points, and as it did, it scattered light. He further explained that the accumulated effect of all that scattering and moving was to produce a 3D image in space that could be perceived from all angles.

Fantastic – the display breakthrough many have long waited for:

Physicists create Star Wars-style 3D projections (volumetric display, actually better than true holograms)https://t.co/vInUrffv8x pic.twitter.com/QEikfH9z8J — Ross Dawson (@rossdawson) January 24, 2018

In holograms, you could not view the image from all angles. Curtis Broadbent of the University of Rochester, who is not part of the study, yet working on a competing technology, described the new invention as really cool. He said that you could have a circle of people stand around it and each person would be able to see it from their own perspective. He added that this is not possible with the hologram.

The new technology could be applied to medical procedures, aviation and entertainment in the future. Currently, the scientists are figuring out how to have bigger projections and bigger images. They are optimistic and hopeful that this technology would be available and in use in the future.