Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Reacts To Her Plastic Surgery Post Amid Backlash: ‘I’m Super Proud Of Her’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is currently under fire for allegedly seeking attention after posting how she turned around from plastic surgery, but her ex-husband and baby daddy, Javi Marroquin, only has good things to say about what she did.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, the 25-year-old “Hustle and Heart” author and mother of three was accused of being “thirsty for attention” after she posted about not undergoing liposuction and a boob job.

On Tuesday, Kail posted how she traveled to Miami to go under the knife. “Hours later,” she opted not to go through with it and decided to use her cash to lose weight and look better in a more natural way.

While many of her fans encouraged and applauded her decision, critics were also quick to respond to her social media post, with some accusing her of seeking attention by posting something that she did not go through in the first place.

“Soo, all praise Kail because she backed out of plastic surgery……? You’re so thirsty for attention and constant praise. Have some water,” a Twitter user wrote.

Others echoed the comment and shared their own version of criticism for the Teen Mom 2 star via witty memes.

Because of this, the 25-year-old MTV star wrote a post that seemingly echoes how she feels after seeing the criticisms on her social media channel.

I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Damned if i do and damned if i don’t — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Even so, Kailyn Lowry appears to have gained more support from people who matter most as Javi Marroquin, her ex-husband and father to her son, Lincoln, praised her decision to back out of the procedure.

Speaking to E! News, Javi reacted to news of his baby mama’s decision.

“I’m super proud of her for making that decision!”

“I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end,” he told the outlet.

Based on her Twitter account, Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry decided against plastic surgery and spent the money on working out and hiring a nutritionist to lose weight in a more natural way.

When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

Interestingly, E! News noted how the 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 dad previously supported Kailyn’s decision to undergo surgery when she was still married to him in January 2016. At the time, Lincoln’s mom even went to Miami for an operation under the capable hands of Dr. Michael Salzhauer with Briana DeJesus, another Teen Mom 2 cast member who has now been added to the list of Javi Marroquin’s exes.

The Teen Mom 2 stars have recently broken up after he allegedly did not support her decision to go under the knife in Miami. However, he has since clarified that the plastic surgery itself wasn’t the real reason behind their split, based on another report from the Inquisitr.