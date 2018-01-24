Bekah Martinez Of ‘The Bachelor’ Responds To The Age Controversy

Last night on a new episode of The Bachelor, Bekah Martinez finally told Arie Luyendyk Jr. that she is only 22 years old. This is a lot younger than him, but he still gave her the rose. The fact that Arie kept her around surprised a lot of people. Us Weekly shared that Bekah is now speaking out about the age controversy.

A lot of the contestants on the show were saying that Bekah is too young for him and that they feel like Arie should have sent her home already. Bekah doesn’t seem to agree with what they had to say about her though. She went to her Twitter and shared her thoughts on it all after the show. She said, “ah, yes. 22 really is SO young compared to the other girls. hopefully one of the many 25/26-year-olds this season can grant me some of their ancient wisdom.” She does have a point, seeing that most of the girls are not that much older than her.

That wasn’t all that Bekah had to say about it. She went on to say that she did all of her laundry this week and put it away instead of leaving it out, so she is totally ready for marriage. Of course, that was all said in jest, but Bekah may be more adult than some of the girls realize.

Another thing is that Maquel, who left the show last night because her grandfather passed away, is only 23. She is just one year older than Bekah, but nobody really gave her a hard time about her age. A lot of people don’t see why Bekah’s age is such a big deal since Maquel was so close to her age. Arie has already revealed that age didn’t really matter to him; he cared more about how mature the girl was and if they were ready for marriage. He wants to find a girl to spend the rest of his life with and not just a girl to have a good time with on the show. Bekah will have to prove she is ready for a serious relationship if she wants Arie to keep her around.

For now, Bekah Martinez is still around on The Bachelor. You never know if Arie will decide that next week is the time to send her home. Don’t miss new episodes with Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Monday nights on ABC.