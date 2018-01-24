Bella Thorne Pregnancy Rumors Run Wild After Boyfriend, Mod Sun, Posts Pic Of Him Kissing Her Belly

Bella Thorne pregnancy rumors are swirling right now after her rapper beau, Mod Sun, shared an eyebrow-raising snap of himself kissing the Disney alum’s belly.

According to the Style Caster, the celebrity couple sent fans of the 20-year-old Famous In Love star in a flurry of speculations that she might be expecting her first child with her boyfriend after Mod Sun shared an interesting post on Instagram on Monday.

Based on the report, the 30-year-old rock musician from Minnesota shared an image showing him kneeling on the floor while kissing his lady love’s belly that was barely covered by her red cropped top.

On top of that, Bella Thorne shared the same image in her Instagram story, causing fans to ask if she is pregnant.

“Are you pregnant bc yo man kissing your stomach,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Are you having a baby bella?” another chimed in.

Others simply jumped into the conclusion that she is indeed expecting.

“Looks like she’s pregooo,” an Instagram user wrote.

Born as Derek Smith, Mod Sun has been dating Bella for two to three months, according to a November report from the Hollywood Life.

While Bella Thorne and Mod Sun have yet to confirm nor deny the speculations, the outlet noted some more evidence that the rumors are true.

Citing a report from Page Six about how the 20-year-old The Babysitter actress and her crew were kicked out of the Park City Marriott for smoking weed, the outlet revealed that she might have been experiencing morning sickness after cancelling all her morning activities on Monday.

“She called in sick for most of her press interviews on Monday. She canceled everything in the morning,” an insider told Page Six.

On top of that, Life and Style magazine noted how the couple’s exchange on social media seemingly fueled the rumors even more after Mod Sun called her “mamma” in a comment after she posted a video of him to show how she appreciates the rapper’s effort in being with her during Sundance.

Still, there are a lot of doubt that Bella Thorne pregnancy rumors are true, especially since the actress still haven’t shown any baby bump yet as shown in her latest social media posts.

Of course, if she is indeed in her first trimester, a bump wouldn’t be evident just yet. Still, it is best to take this with a grain of salt until the parties involved make an official statement about it.