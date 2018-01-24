NBA Trade Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Is Next Cavaliers’ Trade Target

Several NBA trade rumors cite that the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams in the running for Los Angeles Clippers’ center DeAndre Jordan. Depending on the results of the Cavaliers’ pursuit of Sacramento Kings’ guard George Hill, there should be enough assets to go after the one-time NBA all-star. The first order of business for the Cleveland Cavaliers is finalizing the trade for George Hill.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Cavaliers are offering the Kings Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert for George Hill. It is unlikely that the Kings will get a 2018 draft pick from Cavaliers. If so, the Kings would get a second-rounder. The Cleveland Cavaliers will save their first-round pick for another potential trade before the February 8 NBA trade deadline.

Once George Hill is in the fold all signs point to DeAndre Jordan becoming the next trade target for the Cavaliers. While Hill would give the Cavaliers a solid scoring option at point guard, Jordan would shore up the interior defense.

To pry DeAndre Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers, the Cleveland Cavaliers must send a first-round draft pick, along with a large contract. That large contract would likely be that of Cavaliers’ center Tristan Thompson.

Derrick Rose could be the unlikely key to the trade talks between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

The defensive anchor of the Clippers is on the Cavaliers’ radar, according to Slam Magazine via the New York Time‘s Mark Stein. It was reported that the Cavaliers had inquired about both DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams.

Trade talks with the Kings for George Hill have all but eliminated any trade discussions regarding Lou Williams for the Cavaliers. However, the asking price and final return for Hill opens the door to the potential acquisition of DeAndre Jordan.

The Cavaliers are pursuing separate deala for DeAndre Jordan and George Hill in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

A key for the Cleveland Cavaliers completing a trade for DeAndre Jordan is the status of former NBA MVP Derrick Rose.

One of the NBA trade rumors circulating is that the Cavaliers were looking to move Derrick Rose in one of the two trades they are trying to execute. The Kings roster is full, thus eliminating the possibility of the Cavaliers trading Rose to Sacramento.

The Los Angeles Clippers face a similar roster situation. However, if the Clippers are open to parting ways with another player, such as Brice Johnson, adding Derrick Rose may not be a problem.

There is trade between the Cavaliers and Clippers that could work: the Cavaliers sending Tristan Thompson, Derrick Rose, and two first-rounders for DeAndre Jordan and Brice Johnson.

DeAndre Jordan immediately solidifies the Cavaliers in the middle. Meanwhile, the Clippers get Tristan Thompson, who is need of a change of scenery. Also the Clippers would receive a motivated Derrick Rose.

“DeAndre Jordan, I think I’d pursue that deal more.”@TheStarters debate what’s next for the Cavaliers and what they have to offer other teams in a trade. #TSTS pic.twitter.com/xdHLHcBykO — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 23, 2018

Derrick Rose spends much of his time during the offseason in Los Angeles. Being in comfortable surroundings while playing for a coach from his hometown of Chicago could be beneficial in Rose getting back on track.

The main key to the Cleveland Cavaliers convincing the Los Angeles Clippers to relinquish DeAndre Jordan are draft picks. The Cavaliers can offer their first-rounder from the upcoming draft, along with their first-round pick in 2020. The latter would have to include some protections, but since draft picks in consecutive years cannot be sent in the same trade, this is an option for the Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are close to adding George Hill. Almost certainly to be next on the Cavaliers’ agenda is trying to trade for DeAndre Jordan.

Getting both players would improve the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it remains to be seen if they would have a championship roster.