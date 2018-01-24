Best Teas That Could Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Some people are experiencing this common disorder that affects the large intestine called irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Most of them control the symptoms of IBS through managing their diets, lifestyle, and stress.

IBS symptoms include abdominal pain, excess gas, bloating, mucus in the stool, cramping, constipation, and diarrhea. For severe symptoms, they must be treated with medication and counseling, according to Mayo Clinic’s website.

Meanwhile, Medical News Today shared the best teas that could help ease the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome:

1.Turmeric

In a 2015 research, scientists studied the effect of turmeric extract tablets on adults that had IBS symptoms. The participants were asked to take one or two tablets each day for eight weeks.

The results showed that turmeric extract reduced abdominal pain. In addition, about two-thirds of the participants had experienced relief in their IBS symptoms.

Turmeric is a spice that belongs to a ginger family known as Zingiberaceae. It contains anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is often used in Asian food and its root is used to make medicine. Turmeric could also relieve symptoms of stomach bloating, heartburn, arthritis, joint pain, stomach pain, Crohn’s disease, hemorrhage, ulcerative colitis, jaundice, liver problems, diarrhea, and intestinal gas, among others.

2. Fennel

Fennel, which has a sweet flavor, could relax the intestinal muscle and relieve gas of those with IBS. In a past study, scientists gave curcumin and fennel essential oil to 121 people with symptoms of IBS. The results suggested that after 30 days, the participants had reduced symptom severity. They also have a higher score on a quality-of-life measurement compared to those who took a placebo. However, fennel tea is not recommended for those who are pregnant. It could be bought in pre-packaged tea bags or brewed.

3. Peppermint

Peppermint is a hybrid mint that could be found in many regions of the world. A past review indicated that peppermint could reduce the severity of pain of those with IBS than those who received a placebo. Peppermint essential oil could also treat IBS. The oil is inhaled using a diffuser or could be applied to the skin after being diluted by carrier oil.

Peppermint tea could also reduce bowel spasms and help the liver remove toxins in the body. However, peppermint is not recommended for people who have gastroesophageal reflux disease, hiatal hernias, and gallbladder problems. It is also advised not to take very high doses of peppermint oil as this is dangerous and could lead to death.