Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Split Rumors: Star Reportedly Doesn’t Fully Trust Rapper Despite Near Birth Of Baby

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been bombarded with negative issues recently and it’s certainly the worst timing ever. Rumor has it that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will welcome her firstborn with the rapper in February, and since there are only a few days left before January ends, the couple’s alleged feud is definitely not making things easy for the arrival of their baby.

With the 20-year-old TV personality’s popularity, people have been more and more interested in her life, including her alleged pregnancy. But while Kylie Jenner’s sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were overjoyed with all their baby journeys, it appears that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is having troubles with hers.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Kylie Jenner is not too happy with the reported father of her baby, Travis Scott. The insider shared that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul “has a total lack of trust with Travis right now and she fears the worst when it comes to his loyalty to her.”

Kylie Jenner has definitely kept a low profile after news of her alleged pregnancy first broke. Travis Scott, on the other hand, is still doing his same routine: touring, making music, and clubbing. The source then shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “really has no idea what he is up to when they are not together, which is often.”

The social media princess’ concerns certainly make a lot of sense, since earlier reports revealed that Travis Scott allegedly cheated on her with “at least 10” women.

Kylie Jenner, her family, and Travis Scott have never addressed the pregnancy rumors, but it has been repeatedly reported that the Life Of Kylie star was around four months pregnant with the 25-year-old rapper’s baby when the news first broke in September. But despite this new beautiful chapter in her life, it appears that the young entrepreneur is not ready to reveal her current situation until she fully trusts her partner.

Just like the rest of the speculations about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and split from Travis Scott, these have yet to be verified.