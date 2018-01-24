‘Young And The Restless’ Scoop: Daniel Hall Leaving, Scott Won’t Be In Genoa City For A While

Scott Grainger just lost all his chances for romance in the Young and the Restless. Sharon (Sharon Case) went ballistic when she learned about the kiss between Scott and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Nothing is currently going on for Scott in Genoa City which is one reason viewers will see less of him on the Young and the Restless.

There has bee no official word about Scott’s next storyline in the Young and the Restless. There has been no news on Daniel Hall’s contract status either. While writers may still come up with something for the actor, it seems like Scott’s character will be taken off the canvas for now.

Daniel Hall Leaving?

Young and the Restless fans interested in what will happen to Scott after the unfortunate episode with Abby and Sharon asked the actor on Twitter about his future in Y&R. The actor replied that he will continue to take his leave from Genoa City and “It’s going to be a while.”

Incidentally, Abby Newman will not be in the Young and the Restless either. Ordway is currently on maternity leave, so it will take some time before she returns on set. As speculated by Soap Hub, Scott might return when Abby is back on the scene.

Scott might have been in a relationship with Sharon, but he also had chemistry with Abby. While Scott and Abby tried to avoid each other, the attraction was just too strong. To add fuel to the fire, he ended up working with Abby on various projects thanks to Victor.

Abby is currently in Paris, and she would most likely stay there until Ordway returns from her maternity leave. Meanwhile, Scott is headed for London. This gives the actor an excuse to be absent from Genoa City. Young and the Restless episodes featuring Abby might start airing in March, so this might be one clue on when Scott will return to GC.

Young And The Restless Spoilers

Meanwhile, Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Jabot war will continue to be vicious. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will strike back and Jack (Peter Bergman) will be blindsided.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will set an appointment with a doctor because she wants to know the process required to have a baby. It seems like Hilary won’t give up until she gets what she wants. However, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary will not be thrilled when she hears about the process involved.