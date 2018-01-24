Kim Kardashian Wears Total See-Through Dress With Only A Thong For Beach Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian is famous for pushing limits when it comes to fashion and she proved it once again in her most risque look yet. Photos of the 37-year-old reality star were snapped in Malibu on Tuesday of her donning a completely see-through dress that exposed just about everything. The only thing that kept it from appearing as if she was totally nude was a flesh-colored thong she had on.

Daily Mail published uncensored photographs of Kim Kardashian in the sheer material. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her curvaceous body in a loose, but see-through dress.

The dress was off-the-shoulder and grazed her body down to just above the knee. She also had on minimal makeup, white earrings, and had her blonde hair combed back and tucked behind her ears.

Kim Kardashian had a team of stylists on the beach prepping her for the photos. Her breasts were fully visible as well as her famous behind. She put a white robe on between photo sessions.

It wasn’t revealed what the photo shoot was for. She also donned a long white long-sleeved frock that had a thigh-high split. The blouse dress was completely unbuttoned and revealed her bra in which the straps were pulled down over her arms and she shot smoldering expressions into the camera. A glimpse of those shots is posted below from tweet by Week Facts.

Due to the graphic nature of Kardashian’s see-through dress, a lot of photos are available for viewing on Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian show off amazing body on beach after give birth 3rd child https://t.co/2wt0Q5Hnp9 pic.twitter.com/JQM7CoUVub — Week Facts (@WeekFacts) January 23, 2018

TMZ reports that Kim was chatty with the crew and didn’t have a care in the world about showcasing her assets in the skimpy ensemble.

Kim Kardashian’s revealing photo shoot comes after announcing the birth of her and Kanye West’s third child, Chicago West. Their new daughter, who was carried via surrogate, will be known as “Chi” (pronounced like “shy”).

Kim explained that having her third baby via surrogate felt no different than having her other two kids, saying the “connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time.”

Kim Kardashian manages to outdo herself snapping over-the-top photos for the media and her social media accounts. You have to wonder what see-through material she’ll wear next!