NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors Cleared Up By Joey Fatone

Rumors have been flying that *NSYNC might have a big reunion at the Super Bowl. It has already been confirmed that Justin Timberlake will be performing during the half-time of the show. If they were to all show up, that would make the crowd go wild. E! Online shared that Joey Fatone is now speaking out about whether the reunion will happen or not.

TMZ stopped Joey and talked to him about it and he said that the reunion isn’t going to happen even though fans are hoping for it. Justin Timberlake will be there, but the entire group *NSYNC won’t be there at all. He shared that the fact that he was there meant there won’t be a reunion. If he was going to be part of the show, then he would be off rehearsing. Instead of rehearsing, he is enjoying life.

He thinks that there is nothing wrong with Justin Timberlake doing his thing without them. It won’t be a reunion, but the fans are going to love seeing Justin on the big stage. It should be a great performance. The last time that *NSYNC performed together was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Timberlake, Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick back together would be a great thing for the fans to see.

One event that started the rumors was *NSYNC’s performance at the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly. The fans assumed that they would all be back together again this year, but that just isn’t the case. An insider said that Justin will instead be performing his old stuff at the show, which fans will enjoy getting to see. This should be a great show and will get him back in the public eye once again, which is always good for him.

Fans have been wondering about this Super Bowl reunion, but it doesn’t look like it is going to happen. Super Bowl LII will air on Sunday, February 4, from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. This is going to be a show you don’t want to miss.