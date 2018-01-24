‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Launches Huge Community Update Event

Call of Duty: WWII finished 2017 as the bestselling video game of the year, and there are big plans for the game in 2018 as well. The Call of Duty: WWII developers at Sledgehammer have teased the new start of the Resistance Community event. According to Express, the event launched on Jan. 23 and will last five weeks. The best news is that it is free to all players and will include a number of major updates to the popular wartime video game. The main focus of the Call of Duty: WWII Resistance Community event is the actual resistance fighters battling in World War II.

What Will Take Place During Resistance Community Event?

The designers at the Call of Duty headquarters are going all out for their release of the Resistance Community event. They actually dressed up their headquarters in Resistance themed decor and seem very excited about the update that takes place today.

The Call of Duty: WWII Resistance Community update will add a new Division, new items and playlists, and some new game modes. Sledgehammer kept much of what they added a secret to make it more exciting for gamers to discover the new additions when the event went live.

The new Division is the Resistance, which explains the title of the update. When Resistance fighters level up, it unlocks a Pistol Tactical Knife combo, a new ability that scrambles enemy maps, and more.

There are also two game modes added called Prop Hunt and Demolition, and the Gun Game is returning to Call of Duty as well. Demolition is a search-and-destroy mission for Call of Duty: WWII, whereas Prop Hunt has one team hide items while a second finds them.

Captain Butcher is back with new loot, and Major Howard has new weapons including the Volkssturmgewehr assault rifle and a melee weapon known as the Combat Knife.

NEW Call of Duty WWII Game Update will start rolling out on PS4 at 9am PST! #CoDWWII ✅ Bug Fixes

✅ Nerfed Specific Volume Issues

✅ The Resistance Event & More! pic.twitter.com/iUax6BulAY — COD WW2 #CODWWII (@CoDWW2Intel) January 23, 2018

The Call of Duty: WWII Updates During The Event

There will also be a large number of updates to the Call of Duty: WWII gameplay during the Resistance Community event. The updates will start rolling out on the PlayStation 4 at 9 p.m. PST and updates will take effect after that.

One notable update for the video game is that Sledgehammer fixed the audio problems where some voice over lines are louder than others. They also turned down the footsteps volume, so these changes are aesthetics but will help with the atmosphere of playing the game.

For many video game players who have struggled with this, there is also a chance so that the friendly shellshock will no longer affect player movement. There will still be screen shake and VFX, but the gamer’s movements won’t change, and that will make the gameplay smoother.

There are also a large number of small changes to Call of Duty: WWII, which fixes glitches concerning maps, token issues, login errors, supply drops, ranked play, and much more. An entire list of the changes is available over on Reddit.