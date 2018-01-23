Dorit Kemsley Apologizes To Teddi Mellencamp For Her Tardiness, Blames Overseas Phone Conference

Dorit Kemsley is attempting to put an end to the ongoing conversation about her failure to arrive in a timely manner for a drink date with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Following last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which featured Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave waiting and waiting for her co-star to arrive, Dorit Kemsley took to her Bravo TV blog in an effort to apologize to her co-star and explain why she had not been to their designated meeting place on time.

“The source of my tardiness to our drinks came down to miscommunication. There was a discrepancy in what we believed our meeting time was, and I’m utterly sorry for being late,” Dorit Kemsley wrote to her fans and followers on January 22.

Dorit Kemsley went on to say that she was stuck on an overseas “phone conference” about her new swimwear line and had informed Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave that she was running late as soon as she got off the call. However, in a tweet to fans last week, she seemingly denied that the phone call was a “conference” call.

After a fan on Twitter sent a message to Dorit Kemsley, questioning why she would be on a conference all with Europe at 3 or 4 p.m. Pacific Time, which is near midnight for Europeans, Kemsley asked the fan who had claimed it was a conference call in the first place. Right away, numerous fans pointed out that it was she who said it was a conference call.

Continuing on in her blog, Dorit Kemsley said that she needs to get better with her time management skills. Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans think it is her memory of things she says that Kemsley needs to work on.

The eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been rough for Dorit Kemsley in recent weeks. As fans have seen, the reality star and mother of two is not only at odds with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, but also Camille Grammer, who she shockingly labeled a “stupid c**t” during a dinner party at their co-star Kyle Richards’ home.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, including Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 tonight and every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.