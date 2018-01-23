Kourtney Kardashian Posts Photo Of Her Wearing A White Bikini In Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sizzling photo with her 60.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday of her wearing a white bikini while in Mexico. The 38-year-old reality star is in Punta Mita with her beau, Younes Bendjima, and is enjoying the wall-to-wall sunshine.

The photo of Kourtney shows her sitting on the edge of a pool with one of her legs dangling in the water with the image captioned, “it’s the simple things.”

Kardashian is wearing a small bikini top that has low straps extending around her arms. She’s also wearing sunglasses, her hair down, and choosing not to smile for this particular shot.

People reports that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are staying at the luxurious Imanta Resort. The resort is located in the jungle, a source told the magazine. Kourtney and her boyfriend of one year have already had a guided jungle tour, took advantage of the spa, and have enjoyed room service.

The report notes that Bendjima shared photos on social media of him and Kardashian indulging in a couple’s massage at the Jungle Spa. It looks as if the duo have selected a canopy location within the trees that has a surreal view of the ocean. It’s believed that their nightly stays may set someone back by as much as $1,670 to $6,300 per night.

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

E! News reports that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima wanted a “different type of experience” for this escape, so they opted for the Imanta Resort instead of Casa Aramara, where Kourtney “normally stays.” A source speaking to the entertainment website says the couple liked the location because it’s situated in the jungle yet still on the beach. The best of nature is right there in front of them. As seen in the photo Kourtney shared of her wearing the white bikini, the suite is up on a cliff with amazing views of the tropical water “from all angles,” the source added. Kourtney and Younes have spent a lot of their time dipping in the pool and listening to music.

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian has started romancing 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, they’ve been jet-setting to places like St. Tropez, Cannes, Egypt, and Paris.