Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Bets Are On For Royal Baby’s Possible Name, See List

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting closer and closer to welcoming their third little royal who is to arrive in April. Speculation about the baby’s gender and possible names that will be given depending on the sex is constant. Bets are even being placed in regards to both name and gender, and experts on royal traditions, when it comes to selecting a name for the little one, have offered details about what those just might be.

It’s important to understand that it is highly unlikely that Kate and William would select an overly unique or original name and that they are much more likely to stick to the traditional options, as Marie Claire reminds, based on the words shared by Jessica Bridge of the Ladbrokes Betting Agency.

“[The royal family tends to] regurgitate the same names every few generations so it’s very hard to see a Princess Chardonnay or a Prince Wayne. At the moment, the odds favour Alice, if it’s a girl (which is also the favoured in the bets, even though the royal family are keeping the sex a secret), or Albert, if it’s a boy.”

The royals seem to be a popular subject at the betting agencies, as Newshub corroborates. In addition to taking bets regarding the unborn royal, agencies are also seeing bets being placed about the royal wedding, as to whether or not Prince Harry will shave for the occasion and as to whether Obama will be in attendance.

The royal wedding has certainly been stealing away the spotlight a little bit from that which usually shines brightly on Kate Middleton and Prince William – especially since they are expecting. Yet, it’s likely a welcome change for the happy couple who already share two adorable little ones – Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are kept quite busy as parents and as royals, making regular public appearances, mostly at various charities that they support. They likely enjoy time out of the spotlight.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Today, for instance, as E! shares, the couple appeared at an event for mental awareness at Green Junior School. Duchess Kate spoke eloquently on the subject that is dear to her heart while wearing a gorgeous blue maternity dress. Once again, there has been talk regarding whether or not the blue coat and dress worn were a signal to the masses about the baby’s gender.

Only time will truly tell, and royal enthusiasts will simply have to wait with bated breath for the details.