‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Paul Team Up For Important Mission

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will soon be spending a lot of time together. The pair, who are entangled in a complicated love triangle with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), are about to get closer than anyone expected.

According to a January 23 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Will and Paul are going to be thrown together in a messy situation. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Will is looking for a new place to live, and it seems he’ll find one at the Martin House, right next to Paul. The two will essentially become neighbors, which means Days of our Lives viewers will see them bumping into each other quite often. However, that won’t be the only thing the two will be doing together.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that after Paul begins questioning whether or not his father John Black is the person who is poisoning Steve Johnson, he’ll enlist the help of Will to work with him to find the answers he’s looking for. It’s a shocking revelation that John is actually causing Steve, his best friend and business partner, harm. It’s completely unexpected and very much out of John’s character. This must mean that something very serious is going on and that John doesn’t want anyone to know about it.

Paul and Will will team up to do some digging, and they may be the ones who find out exactly what is going on with John and why he’s poisoning his best friend. Has John reverted back to the days when he was a DiMera killing machine called “The Pawn,” or is there something much bigger and more elaborate happening? John wouldn’t be looking to really hurt Steve if there wasn’t a good explanation for it, and it seems with the help of Will and Paul, Days of our Lives fans will soon see the situation play out, and be explained.

While Will and Paul are working together, Days of our Lives viewers can’t help but wonder if their close proximity will draw them close together in an intimate way. Will has made it clear that he’s very attracted to Paul, who still has lingering feelings for Sonny. Could Paul finally give in to temptation, and if so, how will Sonny take the news?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.