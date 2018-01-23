Fans are bracing themselves for Tuesday night’s episode of “This Is Us” and the likelihood that this will finally reveal what caused Jack Pearson’s death. Those with the show are always incredibly cautious when it comes to revealing specific “This Is Us” spoilers, but nobody is shying away from acknowledging that this January 23 show will be brutal and pivotal. Viewers know that they need to stock up on more tissues than usual but can they really be ready for what is coming?

Executive producer Ken Olin tweeted that people would get answers to all of their questions over the course of the next three weeks from the last shows before the series takes a break for the Winter Olympics. Olin added that not only will viewers finally get most of the answers they’ve been seeking, but he admitted that the episodes would also “pretty much break all your hearts.”

Actor Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, shared via Extra TV that the big reveal regarding Jack Pearson’s death is coming “very, very soon” and “incredibly soon,” reinforcing the speculation that Tuesday’s episode contains at least part of the reveal. Those with This Is Us have confirmed that Pearson’s death, the house fire, and the missing smoke detector batteries are all connected as many people presumed. However, spoilers suggest that the way this all plays out won’t be as predictable as many have theorized.

Will Jack’s death play out fully in Episode 13? This Is Us spoilers and teasers from producer Isaac Aptaker via Entertainment Weekly note that the last few minutes of Tuesday’s show are key, so viewers will not want to check out early. It sounds likely that big developments will carry over into the post-Super Bowl episode.

“The last five minutes might be my favorite thing we’ve done on the show to date. I think it’s going to leave our audience very eager to see what happens next.”

Actress Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, urges people to grab their tissues, and This Is Us fans know that they are going to be left shaken by this one. Many are noting that they are incredibly excited for Tuesday’s hour of drama, but they are also sad and hesitant because they know this is a big one. The general consensus seems to be that viewers want to know how Jack died, but they aren’t ready for this episode, and they anticipate a lot of sobbing.

I woke up this morning excited for #ThisIsUs Tuesday and then I remembered what tonight’s episode is about and it made me sad. My ❤️ can’t take it! — Jennifer Stevens (@sloanlynn) January 23, 2018

I’m not mentally prepared for tonight…but I’m so excited and also unwanting this to happen it as well. So many emotions all at one time…my heart, my mind, and my stomach are all on different levels of emotions???????????? #ThisIsUs #myheartisgonnahurt — Rebecca Liverman (@MaCheekies) January 23, 2018

I am boycotting This Is Us tonight. If I don’t watch, maybe Jack won’t die. #ThisIsUs #denial #icanthandleit — Erin Bidwell (@eeBidwell) January 23, 2018

Is it normal to be crying this much 7 hours before #ThisIsUs even starts? — Emily (@emilyjkru) January 23, 2018

After so much anticipation and hype, can the circumstances regarding Jack Pearson’s death really surprise viewers? There is no question that fans will be crying throughout this upcoming hour of This Is Us and that cast members like Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, along with the teen “Big 3” played by Niles Fitch, Hannah Zeile, and Logan Shroyer, will be providing incredible This Is Us performances that will have people talking for weeks to come.