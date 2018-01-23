Luann de Lesseps Returns To New York After Treatment, ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Host Lunch

Luann de Lesseps has been absent from New York and her social media for the past three weeks, as she has been in treatment. In December, headlines spread quickly about her behavior, as she had drunkenly lashed out at a police officer, tried to escape custody after being placed in handcuffs, and threatened to kill the officers who arrested her. Luann blamed her emotions on her behavior, as she claimed it was painful for her to be back in Florida, which is where she married Thomas D’Agostino just one year prior. They were divorced in the fall after eight months of marriage.

According to a new tweet, Luann de Lesseps is now back in New York City. On Twitter, Luann revealed she was back home, and she was excited about coming back to live her life. On December 29, she announced she was seeking treatment for her behavior in Florida on December 24. While she still needs to go to court and deal with the charges, it sounds like the arrest was a wake-up call. If found guilty, de Lesseps still faces upwards of 10 years in prison. It’s possible she won’t get any jail time, but it’s also possible that a judge will make an example out of her.

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support,” Luann de Lesseps revealed on Twitter this morning, sharing she was back home to film with the ladies.

All of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars joined her for lunch today. Ramona Singer sent out a photo on Instagram of all of the ladies together but ended up deleting it. It’s possible that she was asked by production to delete the photo, as they could be filming the reunion with her co-stars for The Real Housewives of New York. There were reports of Luann filming herself while in treatment for the show, but it’s possible that she took a little break from her life, including the Bravo show to prove to the judge that she takes the charges seriously. There is no word on when she’s due back in court or whether the judge will give her a break in sentencing.

Luann de Lesseps is filming this new season of The Real Housewives of New York, as she started filming the season before her arrest in December.