Tyga Angered As Travis Scott Neglects Kylie Jenner Ahead Of ‘KUWTK’ Baby Birth [Rumor]

Tyga isn’t happy about the supposed fact that Travis Scott has been neglecting Kylie Jenner ahead of birthing their child next month, it has been alleged.

The former boyfriend to the socialite is angered because he feels as if Travis could have made more of an effort to be in Kylie’s life, given that this is the first time she’s expecting a child and has evidently struggled with the process.

From what Hollywood Life claims, Tyga has already told Kylie that if she needed anything from him, he’s there to help her with anything — supposedly something which Travis hasn’t been able to do.

Scott had signed a deal to tour the world prior to finding out that he was to become a father, so his schedule has reportedly kept him away from seeing his girlfriend, but Tyga thinks that’s nothing more than an excuse.

Though the father of one understands that Travis is on tour, he feels like Scott could have been more supportive of the pregnancy in other ways, which he supposedly hasn’t, and it’s bothering Tyga beyond belief.

Earlier this week, the same news outlet had claimed that Tyga and Jenner have been in touch for the past couple of weeks, as the socialite’s relationship with Travis allegedly continues to crumble.

It’s even been said that there could be a chance that Kylie will reunite with Tyga. She’s been leaning on him to help her get through the pregnancy — though she has her sisters to help her with the majority of things, she misses the company of a man.

The report ends by claiming that Tyga thinks his former flame made a mistake by getting pregnant with Travis’ child, particularly since they had only been dating for a couple of weeks before she would find herself expecting her first child.

Kylie Jenner has remained silent on all things regarding her pregnancy, with insiders convinced that the 20-year-old will opt for a quiet lifestyle once her baby arrives, having already backed away from social media and attending public events.

Tyga’s friendship with Kylie continues to strengthen with Travis nowhere in sight.