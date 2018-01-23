Amber Portwood Explains Why She Went Off Her Meds Months After Meeting New Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood recently introduced her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, to the cameras of Teen Mom OG and shortly thereafter, she revealed she is expecting her second child.

Although many have criticized Amber Portwood from moving on with Andrew Glennon so quickly following her split from the controversial Matt Baier, things between her and Glennon appear to be going quite well and their relationship seems healthy. In fact, Portwood said during last night’s show that Glennon’s positive vibe led her to quit taking her prescribed medication.

On January 22, Us Weekly magazine revealed that Amber Portwood told a producer during last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG that she had gone off her bipolar medication because she felt she didn’t need to be medicated now that she was with Andrew Glennon. She also said that Glennon was more positive than anyone she’s ever been around.

During an earlier season of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood was seen speaking of the idea of starting a family with Matt Baier but said that because she was not healthy enough to come off of her medications, a pregnancy wasn’t possible. Then, one season later, Portwood revealed during a trip to Hawaii that she had conceived a child with Andrew Glennon after just three months of dating.

Amber Portwood confirmed she was in a new dating relationship with Andrew Glennon in August of last year and days later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. After that, they began traveling with one another to a number of warm destinations, including Hawaii and Malibu, California, before they confirmed they would be welcoming their first child together later this year.

Amber Portwood also shares a daughter, 9-year-old Leah, with her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and their co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Gary Shirley, Kristina Anderson, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Taylor McKinney, Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout, and Ryan Edwards, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.