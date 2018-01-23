WWE News: Enzo Amore Officially Released By WWE After Rape Allegations

After surprising allegations and rumors hit the internet regarding WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, the WWE has officially released him. Amore had been suspended on Monday after the allegations came to light that he had raped an Arizona woman this past October. After that, the Cruiserweight Champion wasn’t a part of last night’s WWE Raw 25th-anniversary special due to the suspension, following a championship defense on last week’s show.

According to TMZ’s report on Tuesday, the official Enzo Amore release by WWE was accompanied by a statement, but it wasn’t like most other release statements.

WWE simply stated, “WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore).”

In previous notices, the company wished superstars “best of luck in future endeavors,” which clearly wasn’t fitting in this ongoing investigation. Amore’s accuser apparently came forth recently with details about Amore and two others allegedly getting her “f**ked up” on alcohol and/or drugs before Amore raped her. That accuser reportedly went to the Phoenix police department with her allegations, resulting in the active investigation. A series of Twitter posts from a woman who was reportedly the accuser was said to have surfaced as well.

Arndt was a part of the WWE’s NXT roster in 2012 and joined the main roster in 2016 along with tag team partner Big Cass. The duo came to Monday Night Raw, and while never winning any titles as a duo, Enzo captured the Cruiserweight Championship this past year. Amore was a two-time Cruiserweight Champion with the title now vacated ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. He most recently appeared on last week’s Raw episode to defend his title against Cedric Alexander and had done so recently at WWE’s live house show events.

The Enzo Amore suspension followed in the footsteps of another Cruiserweight superstar being suspended due to charges or allegations against him. Rich Swann, also a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, was accused of false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic assault. Swann is still serving his suspension from the WWE while the allegations or court case are resolved. As for Enzo, it seems WWE had enough to determine he shouldn’t be a part of the roster at this point.

Update: A tweet from Sean Ross of Fightful website gave more information regarding the WWE’s situation with Enzo.

I was told this morning that Enzo Amore was aware of the allegations and didn't clue WWE in. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2018

As of this report, Eric Arndt hasn’t made any comments regarding the allegations or his release from the WWE.