Meghan King Edmonds Announces Her Retirement From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Three season-veteran of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan King Edmonds, has announced she will be leaving the hit Bravo reality series.

Meghan announced the sad news on her personal website this afternoon and hinted to fans online that she had a major announcement to make. In the blog, Meghan admitted today was “bittersweet” as she had decided to leave the show.

The mother admitted filming took a serious toll on her body, and she knew she was done with the series while filming the Season 12 reunion. Meghan is currently pregnant with twin boys and exhaustion from filming is not something a pregnant mother wants.

Meghan also noted that “positive influences are harder to find on RHOC,” hinting at the drama she endured with castmates during Season 12. The 33-year-old feuded with Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, Vicki Gunvalson, and friend Kelly Dodd during last season. Her only constant support system came in the form of friends Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

According to Meghan, she told her husband, Jim Edmonds, she was considering leaving the show in October, and he urged her to think about it for a few weeks. Meghan then met with Bravo honcho Andy Cohen over the Thanksgiving holidays.

In their meeting, Meghan discussed her pregnancy and noted that Andy was very understanding of her desire to leave. Now, several weeks later, she has officially decided to leave RHOC.

Not only is she leaving the show, but Meghan will be leaving Orange County altogether. She and her husband are building a new home in Saint Louis, where they will reside permanently. Whether they keep their California home is unknown at this time.

Fans are already mourning the loss of Meghan on RHOC in her social media comment section, while others feel she is making the right decision for her family.

There won’t be any love lost between Meghan and Vicki Gunvalson, as the OG of the OC slammed her co-star after wrapping on Season 12. As the Inquisitr reported in December, Vicki questioned why Meghan was even on the show, since she lived a majority of the time in Saint Louis.

There have been dozens of rumors surrounding the remaining cast, with some suggesting Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin had been fired. It’s also been rumored that Vicki was demoted to a “friend of the housewives” and was no longer a main cast member. For now, the only confirmed removal from RHOC is Meghan’s.

Meghan joined RHOC in Season 9 as a guest and was a main cast member Season 10-12.