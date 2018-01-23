Kailyn Lowry And Leah Messer Joke A Bit About Young Kids Eating Soap Pods

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are good friends and often spend time together when they are filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. These reunions only take place once or twice a year, so it’s possible that they don’t see each other as often as they would like. Lowry and Messer are both raising children and dealing with several issues, such as social media, iPhones, and divorces. However, it sounds like there’s a new thing that these mothers have to deal with. There are young people who purposefully consume detergent pods as a fun trend. However, Leah and Kailyn don’t understand why they would do this for fun.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are both questioning this new trend, and it sounds like they are confused as to why young people would want to do this. Lowry even has bad memories about her mother putting soap in her mouth whenever Lowry used a bad word. Of course, Kailyn doesn’t have a great relationship with her mother, so it makes sense as to why she would remember these bad times. However, Lowry may not understand why people would do such a thing, such as voluntarily eat soap.

“Are people really eating tide pods!? I’m confused by this.. someone please explain!?” Leah Messer questioned, to which Kailyn Lowry added, “What the actual f**k. My mom put soap in my mouth when I cursed as a kid. And these kids are doing it for fun??”

Leah Messer responded to Kailyn with a face-palm emoji, revealing that she thought it was completely stupid for these kids to do something they had experienced as kids as a form of punishment. As fans have seen on Teen Mom OG, Leah uses the time-out against the wall as punishment when little Adalynn gets out of line. Fans have shared that they think she’s hilarious, as she will sing when she’s being punished at times. Surely, a song from a little girl will beat having soap in the mouth, as Kailyn has recalled. It sounds like these two mothers will educate their children about the dangers of these trends if it ever becomes applicable.

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry’s children are not at the age where they would explore with these kinds of trends. However, it’s probably a good thing that they talk to their children about it if they ask about it, so they can avoid falling into these trends in the future.