Trump Would Lose To Oprah, Biden, Or Bernie In 2020, According To New CNN Poll

According to a new poll released Tuesday morning by CNN, Donald Trump is going to have a very difficult time winning reelection in 2020. The poll of registered voters declares that, if the voting were held today, Trump would be easily defeated by any of the three potential candidates the Democrats could put forward for president in the next election, whether that candidate is Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden, or Bernie Sanders.

According to the poll, former Vice-President Biden would have the easiest time defeating Trump, winning by a 57 percent to 40 percent margin. Bernie Sanders lags not far behind, winning 55 percent to 42 percent, followed by Oprah Winfrey, who would defeat the president by a nine point margin according to the poll.

The poll, which CNN says was conducted this past week of 918 randomly chosen registered voters, points to women as one of the main reasons that the Democratic candidates will triumph over Trump, in particular white women, one of the primary groups that supported Trump in 2016 and helped lead him to victory over Hillary Clinton. Biden, Sanders, and Winfrey lead among all women by 36 points, 30 points, and 29 points respectively. Among white women, with whom Trump finished nine points ahead of Clinton in 2016, Biden would beat the president by 23 points, Sanders by 17 points and Winfrey by 14 points.

Neither Biden, Sanders, nor Winfrey have officially declared that they are going to be running in 2020 and the field for Democratic candidates appears to still be wide open at this point, with many others being potentially discussed, including Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be in their late 70s in 2020 and Oprah Winfrey will be 66. Winfrey, who made an electrifying speech at this years Golden Globe Awards, has been rumored to be considering a 2020 run for the White House.

Reaction to news of the poll results on Twitter has been predictably mixed, with Trump’s critics celebrating the news and Trump’s supporters pointing out that most polls prior to the 2016 election predicted that Hillary Clinton would win.

The new CNN poll follows closely on the heels of a Quinnipiac poll released last week and reported by The Hill that also shows Oprah Winfrey beating Trump in the 2020 presidential contest by 13 points, 52 percent to 39 percent. Again, women proved to be a big factor in this poll as well, with Winfrey topping Trump by 25 points among registered female voters.