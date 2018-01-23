Brandi Glanville Wants Fans On Twitter To Stop Harassing Her

Brandi Glanville is facing harassment online after splitting from Donald “DJ” Friese earlier this month.

After announcing their breakup weeks ago and telling “Instagram h**s” to have at him, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star returned to her Twitter page to encourage her fans and followers to stop harassing her about their breakup. As she explained, she and her former boyfriend are doing their best to stay friendly with one another for the sake of their kids.

“Hey y’all DJ Friese and I broke up but our kids go to school together and we have to be in each [other’s lives],” Brandi Glanville tweeted. “We are trying to be friendly stop the harassment and hate it’s not ok.”

When Brandi Glanville confirmed her split to fans, she said that social media had ruined her relationship before mentioning the “h**s” on Instagram that had seemingly come in between her relationship with Donald “DJ” Friese. A short time later, Friese spoke to All About the Real Housewives, confirming that he wished his former girlfriend had kept the details of their split to herself.

As Donald “DJ” Friese explained, his thoughts on their breakup were private and he had requested they stay that way.

“I didn’t want the kids to see all the public judgement. It isn’t fair for them,” he said after Brandi Glanville shared a number of tweets on her page.

Brandi Glanville was previously married to actor Eddie Cibrian and the former couple shares two sons, Mason and Jake. As fans of the reality star well know, Cibrian infamously cheated on Glanville after nine years of marriage with country singer LeAnn Rimes, who he later married. Since then, the former couple has been co-parenting their two kids as Glanville and Rimes frequently bicker with one another in the press.

To see more of Brandi Glanville, tune into the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which premieres on WEtv in March. Glanville will appear on the show with her father, Guy Glanville, and several other reality stars, including Mob Wives star Renee Graziano, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex-fiancé Matt Baier, and Love and Hip Hop and Vow or Never stars Jim Jones with Chrissy Lampkin.