‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: After Steffy Rejection, Bill Reveals He’s The Baby’s Father To Win Her

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February sweeps reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is determined to make Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) his woman, and he’ll stop at nothing to make it happen. The good news for Bill is that he’s got a trump card in his pocket that she’s not expecting. This week, Bill decides he’s tired of everyone piling on him and makes a stunning move to win Steffy. She’ll say no at first, but then Dollar Bill plays hardball to keep Steffy in his life at all costs.

Bill Disgusted By Hypocritical Confrontations

This week, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) say ugly things to Bill about sleeping with his daughter-in-law, but neither of them has any room to talk. Ridge is about to marry his brother’s mother, plus he slept with both of the Caroline Spencers. Additionally, Brooke shagged Hope’s boyfriend Oliver and Bridget’s husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). B&B spoilers from a recent Don Diamont interview with CBS Soaps in Depth show Bill is done playing nice very soon.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Bill thinks Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) must take responsibility for triggering the infidelity by putting Sally first. Diamont says that Bill won’t “beat himself up forever,” and after everyone calls him out, he decides the worst is behind him and makes a play for Steffy. What’s critical is that Steffy likely won’t consider taking Bill up on his offer unless she’s totally certain that Liam won’t come home to her. Steffy has hope this week, but Liam crushes it under his heel.

Bill Tells Steffy She’s The Love Of His Life

Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Bill goes to Steffy on Friday and tells her that they should not be ashamed of the feelings they have for each other. Bill tells Steffy she’s the love of his life and wants to be hers too. Steffy knows that Bill has strong feelings for her – she even told her dad, Ridge, that Bill is in love with her, but the big question is whether Steffy will open herself up to the opportunity for love with her father-in-law. Many B&B fans are hoping “Still” will finally get a shot at love.

At first, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers predict that Steffy says “no thanks,” but Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) helps Bill plot to win her over. The scenes with Bill and Steffy begin on Friday, January 26 and carry over to Monday, January 29 as Bill pleads his case. Spoilers for next week from Soap Central indicate that Bill tells Steffy to forget Liam and says her husband doesn’t treat her right and isn’t worthy of her. Bill says that he will raise her baby with her and they can be a family. Steffy still says no.

Rejected Bill Plays Trump Card

Longtime CBS soap watchers know that Bill isn’t one to take no for an answer, so they shouldn’t be surprised that he doesn’t accept Steffy’s rejection. Bold spoilers tease that Bill bribed Steffy’s doc to tamper with the paternity results. Bill thought it was the right thing to do at the time, listing Liam as the father. But since Liam refuses to take Steffy back, Bill has no reason to shield his son from the truth. The latest info reveals that Bill decides Steffy must know the truth too no matter how much it hurts.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Steffy will be crushed to discover that her baby is not Liam’s. However, this twist will allow her to open up her heart to Bill with a clear conscience. Discovering that her baby is Bill’s means a chance for a new start and to raise her baby with its biological father. Steffy will be angry that Bill messed with the test, but she’ll understand why he did it – he was trying to help her. This trump card that Bill plays could be the kickstart the “Still” romance needs.

How will Liam react when he finds out he's not Steffy's baby daddy – will he be furious or relieved? Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on Hope's faked miscarriage, Ridge and Liam's revenge plan against Bill, and other spoilers for the week of January 22-26.