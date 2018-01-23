Meghan Markle Gets Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Ex-Communications Officer As A Royal Secretary

Many royal watchers are astonished by how fast the British royal family is integrating Ms. Markle into their inner circle and introducing her to royal proceedings. Now, Prince Harry seems to be building Ms. Markle’s royal entourage to help the ex-actress cope with her royal duties.

Meghan Markle’s Private Secretary

Meghan Markle seems to have arrived at Cardiff castle like an official member of the British royal family despite the fact that she hasn’t officially married Prince Harry yet. First, a woman was seen bowing to the royal bride-to-be. Now, it has been confirmed that Ms. Markle had her newly appointed royal assistant with her during the event as well.

According to Business Insider, Prince Harry hired the Cambridges’ communications officer, Amy Pickerill, to be his future wife’s private secretary. Ms. Pickerill was first seen at Ms. Markle’s side at Cardiff castle. As a royal assistant, Pickerill gathered gifts and flowers for the former Suits actress during the event. Rebecca English, a correspondent for Daily Mail, broke the news about Pickerill via Twitter.

Amy Pickerill’s Credentials And Role

Ms. Pickerill’s LinkedIn page reveals how experienced she is in public relations. Her career started at HM Treasury as a press officer in 2009. She has worked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Harry for about a year and a half. It would seem that she has earned Prince Harry’s trust over the short period she has been working with him since he has trusted her with his future wife.

Pickerill’s new role is similar to Kate Middleton’s personal assistant, Catherine Quinn. She will assist Ms. Markle at public events which include gathering the gifts and flowers people give to the new royal. Pickerill will keep Meghan Markle informed about her schedule and keep it organized. As Ms. Markle’s secretary, Pickerill can also speak on her behalf in public statements and responses to letters.

Based on Season 2 episode 5 of The Crown—as per Pure Wow—if Ms. Pickerill stays on as Meghan Markle’s private secretary, she may also be in charge of the former TV star’s first royal speeches. So far, the future-royal has not given a speech in public, but it is inevitable. The California-born royal-to-be will eventually address the public in a formal speech either before or after she weds Prince Harry. Ms. Pickerill will probably work closely with Meghan Markle on her oration skills.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Entourage

Amy Pickerill seems to be the first member of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future royal entourage. Each British royal couple has a team of people who help them manage their royal duties and maintain their public image. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry seem to have had a single team working with them.

Now that Prince Harry is set to marry, however, it would appear that he has started to form a team of his own. In fact, there is a job listing for a communications officer and communications assistant at Buckingham Palace on The Royal Household—a site that lists all the job openings available in the royal palaces of the British monarchy.

Meghan Markle seems to be getting all the support she needs from the British royal family before marrying Prince Harry. Ms. Pickerill’s appointment reveals that the royal family wants Ms. Markle’s royal integration to run as smooth as possible by putting her in experienced hands.