Kim Kardashian Reportedly Had To Convince ‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner To Appear In Calvin Klein Ad

Kylie Jenner, who has not yet confirmed or denied her pregnancy, has come out of hiding to appear in a new Calvin Klein ad, which featured all four of her sisters. The lip kit mogul had items in front of her belly the entire time, making her pregnancy almost comically obvious. However, rumors are swirling that Kim Kardashian had to talk her baby sister into the shoot.

Reportedly, Kylie Jenner is in hiding because she is embarrassed of her 60 pound weight gain and is trying to enjoy being pregnant and the special time away from the spotlight. Kylie Jenner has been absent from social media as well, posting an occasional selfie or announcements about her cosmetics company.

According to those close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner was originally reluctant to appear in the Calvin Klein ad, but the brand wanted all five sisters to appear in it. Part of the reason she did appear was because she did not want to ruin the opportunity.

It was also reported that Kim Kardashian had the biggest influence on Kylie’s decision to appear. Although Kylie didn’t want her belly shown, Kim convinced her to be in the photoshoot, saying with her bump concealed people would focus on her face.

The rest of her sisters also reportedly told the star that the photoshoot wouldn’t be the same without her, and she eventually acquiesced to their requests.

As can be deduced from the photoshoot, it took place rather early in the star’s pregnancy and she had not yet begun to show too much. Khloe Kardashian, who has entered the third trimester in her pregnancy, also appears to have a flat stomach in the photoshoot. Khloe, however, has her hand over her belly in a couple of the photos. This, though, confirms that the photoshoot was definitely not recent.

Although Kylie did eventually decide to be a part of the campaign, many people are annoyed by her covering herself in a blanket. They believe her pregnancy is now well past the point of obvious, and that it is becoming irritating that Kylie Jenner won’t confirm that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting.