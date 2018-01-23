James Franco Reportedly Snubbed By Oscars Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

James Franco is not up for an Oscar this year, and it’s reportedly because of his sexual misconduct scandal. Despite winning multiple awards this year, including a Golden Globe, the actor did not get nominated for any categories in the upcoming Academy Awards. Did Franco’s shady past influence Academy voters?

Franco Gets Snubbed From Oscars

According to TMZ, Franco’s Oscar snub is because of the five women who came forward with accusations of sexual harassment. Voting for the Oscars was partially finished prior to the allegations, but there were enough people who said no to keep Franco out of the running.

On a side note, former Lakers star Kobe Bryant is up for Best Animated Short for his Dear Basketball project, even though Bryant was accused of raping a girl from Colorado back in 2003. The case was eventually dismissed, and the NBA star settled out of court with a large sum.

Franco Praised For Role In The Disaster Artist

Many thought that Franco would get nominated for his work in The Disaster Artist, a film that is up for the Best Adapted Screenplay award. In fact, Franco won a Critics Choice award, a Golden Globe, and a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild for his part in the movie.

The actor won a Golden Globe hours before the sexual misconduct news broke on social media, and it looks like he’s now paying the price for his actions.

Inside Franco’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ally Sheedy, who worked with Franco in the off-Broadway play The Long Shrift in 2014, called Franco hypocritical for wearing a Time’s Up pin during the Golden Globes. A few days after Sheedy’s comments, five ladies came forward and accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

The women claim that Franco acted inappropriately during acting lessons and exploited young actresses on multiple occasions. Franco has since denied the allegations and says that he fully supports women coming forward.

Was Franco’s Scandal To Blame?

There’s no way to tell if Academy voters snubbed Franco because of the allegations. Voting for the nominations started before the allegations came to light and ended after the Golden Globes. It is possible that many of the voters waited until after the Golden Globes to cast their nominations and could have been influenced by Franco’s scandal.

Franco may have had other factors working against him as well. The actor has a strained relationship with the Oscars, and in 2011, he was criticized for doing a poor job hosting the ceremony with Anne Hathaway. His part in The Disaster Artist is also comedic, a category that typically doesn’t fare well at the Oscars.

#Oscars: 'Wonder Woman', Tom Hanks, 'In the Fade' & 'Battle of the Sexes' among the biggest snubs https://t.co/1XFRZO53N5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 23, 2018

Who Else Got Snubbed This Year?

James Franco isn’t the only actor who was snubbed this year. Tom Hanks (The Post), Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul), and Charlie Hunnam (The Lost City of Z) were all left out of the awards. On the other hand, Gary Oldman was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, despite being accused of domestic abuse a few year ago.

Snubbing James Franco but still voting Gary Oldman hmm pic.twitter.com/VD3bgGwubb — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 23, 2018

The Oscars are set to air on March 4 on ABC.