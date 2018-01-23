‘Power’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Teaser, And New Photo Of Raina’s Funeral

The fifth season of Power is currently filming and is expected to be released this year. Despite the Starz network being dropped by Optimum, Power released a teaser trailer to reassure fans that the highly anticipated Season 5 will be coming.

Power stars Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton, and 50 Cent urged fans to tell Optimum to bring back Starz.

Power Season 5 has yet to receive a specific premiere date; however, a Summer 2018 release was announced. The premiere episode will likely be released around June/July, and it is not clear at this point whether Starz being dropped by Optimum will delay the release.

The teaser trailer features Kanan and Ghost talking about Tommy and his connections with the Italian mob through his father. The teaser reveals that the fifth season will continue where Season 4 left off. The trio of Kanan, Ghost, and Tommy are working together to take on a common enemy in Dre who has secured a partnership with the Jimenez cartel.

The major shocker of the fourth season was Raina’s death. A new photo from the upcoming season shows her funeral where Ghost, Tommy, and Tariq are carrying her casket in what looks like an emotional scene.

Exclusive photo from POWER season 5; Raina's funeral???? pic.twitter.com/Fsgx7P3tID — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) September 27, 2017

In the finale of Season 4, Tasha asks her boyfriend, who is a lawyer, to represent her as she plans to take on her son’s potential murder charge. Tariq avenged his sister’s death by shooting crooked cop Ray Ray with his mother’s gun.

Who missed the sneak preview of Season 5 #Power? ???? pic.twitter.com/EhEGe3fxUh — IG: iamBDAHT (@BDAHT) January 8, 2018

Altice, which owns Optimum, has been unable to reach a deal with the Starz network. According to Deadline, Altice does not want to charge their subscribers for Starz programming because the network is “offering a direct-to-consumer streaming service.”

Altice also claimed that the majority of their subscribers do not watch Starz programs, such as Power and Outlander.

Starz is the second most subscribed to premium network and has deals with Netflix, Hulu, and Verizon.

This means that Power fans will still be able to watch Power directly on the Starz streaming service and the show will still be available on other cable providers in New York. Season 5 of Power will feature 10 episodes; however, it is not clear whether it will be the final season.