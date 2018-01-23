‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem Resident’s Funeral Interrupted By Surprise Guest

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that drama is at an all-time high in Salem. Andre DiMera’s murder has shocked everyone, and it seems that the suspect list is growing longer by the day. In the middle of the murder investigation, Andre’s funeral will also cause chaos in the upcoming days.

According to Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Andre DiMera’s funeral on Friday, Feb. 2. It seems that most of Salem will be there, including Andre’s family members; Kate Roberts, Chad Dimera, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera, Stefan O. DiMera, and his mother, Vivian Alamain. Others will also likely show up to the funeral like Anna DiMera, Roman Brady, Hope Brady, Rafe Hernandez, Gabi Hernandez, Jennifer Horton, and others.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers, Andre’s funeral will be a mixture of emotions. While some people will be grieving Andre’s death, like Abby and Kate, others will be glad to see him gone, like Vivian and Anna. However, the most dramatic moment will come when a surprise guest shows up at the funeral ceremony. Currently, it has not been revealed who the mystery guest will be, but DOOL fans are expecting it to cause quite a stir.

Some Days of our Lives viewers believe that the shocking surprise guest at Andre DiMera’s funeral will be none other than his presumed dead twin brother, Tony DiMera. Tony and Andre spent years and years as enemies. Although Tony was also thought to be the kindhearted DiMera brother, rumors have been flying that Tony may have actually been the one who took Andre’s life.

If Tony DiMera does return to Salem, it will be a huge shock. Where has he been all of these years and did he actually murder his brother, Andre? The urn thought to contain Tony’s ashes has been named as the murder weapon, which points to Tony looking for revenge. While some Days of our Lives fans don’t like the idea of yet another character returning from the dead, Tony’s return would mean that actor Thaao Penghlis would be sticking around.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.