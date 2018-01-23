Customers Boycott Calvin Klein Over Kardashians, Tweet Says, ‘I Won’t Support A Clan Of Talentless H**s’

Calvin Klein unveiled brand new ads featuring the Kardashian family this week, but it turns out that the iconic brand’s latest campaign certainly doesn’t have everyone rushing out to buy the fashion house’s merchandise after Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner promoted the brand in new photos.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the latest ads featuring all five of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters surfaced online on January 22, but many customers didn’t react well to the latest campaign.

Many social media users weren’t afraid to make it known that seeing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars promote the brand in the new ads doesn’t exactly make them want to support Calvin Klein and buy their products, and they certainly made their feelings very clear online amid a wave of backlash.

“Not gonna buy Calvin Klein ever again,” one particularly perturbed Twitter user, @judyp73, tweeted this week. “I won’t support a clan of talentless h**s whose only achievement is the eldest Kartrashian having been peed on by some idiot gangsta rapper. #trash #fail.”

Another then tweeted, seemingly after seeing the Kardashian family in the fashion house’s latest campaign, “Definitely not buying Calvin Klein stuff now…” while a third wrote online that they didn’t “appreciate the first family of Trash polluting my email as a Preferred customer.”

They then harshly claimed of the Kardashian women, “Vacant faces are NOT MODELS! Their behavior belongs in a barn…”

Your brand pretty much sells itself.

But now, I will think twice about buying Calvin Klein. — SELENA HANUMAN ✨ (@Gloritone) January 22, 2018

Immediately devalued the brand using this vile family! — Robin clark (@Robincl78961107) January 22, 2018

Any brand that perpetuates this family's 15 min, I will no longer wear! — Jane Smith (@jsmitty10791) January 22, 2018

Others were so angry with the fashion house that they called for a boycott as they made it clear that they would no longer be a customer.

PopCulture.com reported that the disapproval from many social media users also spread to the brand’s official Facebook page.

After the fashion house unveiled the campaign in a post on January 22, the site reported that the fashion house’s Facebook followers largely slammed Calvin Klein for hiring Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall as their latest models in the comments section.

“Really? you just lost me as a customer,” the site reported one Facebook user hit back, while another commented on the photo of the Kardashian and Jenner women laying on the floor in their Calvin Klein underwear, “Sorry Calvin, lost a long time buyer here.”

But while it’s pretty clear that many weren’t afraid to voice their disapproval over the brand choosing the sisters to model in the latest fashion campaign, it wasn’t all bad news for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.

After the Kardashian and Jenner clan shared the new ad across their social media pages, fans of the reality stars were a little nicer in the comments and actually praised the family for their latest modeling gig together.

After Kim shared a photo from the shoot with her 106 million followers, Instagram user @robinjphotos wrote that they thought the family looked “beautiful” in the ad, and @jessicabroyles sweetly commented on the upload, “Such a beautiful family.”

Neither the Kardashians or Calvin Klein have publicly commented on the backlash just yet, though the fashion brand posted one of the snaps from the photo shoot to Facebook and Twitter on January 22 and wrote, “OUR FAMILY. #MYCALVINS. Close like no other. Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.”