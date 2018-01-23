‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Tamra Judge May Be Getting Her Own Spinoff

Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, are reportedly hoping to land their own fitness-based spinoff series.

As she prepares for the start of production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 later this year, Tamra Judge is reportedly shopping a spinoff concept with her husband, which would focus on her role as the CEO and personal trainer of her and her husband’s Orange County gym, Cut Fitness.

“Tamra really wants a spinoff that is all about her life as a personal trainer and gym owner. She feels that there could be a lot of drama, and it would be ratings gold,” a source close to the longtime reality star told Radar Online on January 23.

Tamra Judge has been starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County since its third season and years ago, she and husband Eddie appeared in a three-part special. As fans will recall, the couple chronicled their journey to their June 2013 wedding for Tamra’s OC Wedding, which aired in September of that same year.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Tamra Judge has no plans to leave her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County but, at the same time, she’s allegedly getting bored with the same drama she’s been facing on the show and would like to try something different. As for Bravo TV, they are said to be “well-aware” that Judge is shopping the idea for her own spinoff.

As the insider explained, Bravo TV isn’t too concerned about Tamra Judge possibly landing her own show — as long as her duties for her new series don’t get in the way with her current commitment to filming a full-time role for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:01am PST

Thus far, there has been just one full series spinoff of The Real Housewives of Orange County and that show, Date My Ex: Jo & Slade, aired 10 years ago. The show followed Slade Smiley, current fiance of Gretchen Rossi, as he attempted to find a new partner for his former fiancee Jo De La Rosa.

Tamra Judge and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Peggy Sulahian, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Shannon Beador, are expected to resume filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County later this year for the series’ upcoming 13th season.