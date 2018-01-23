Gwen Stefani Flaunts Body In White Bikini Top And Black Sarong On Beach With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani celebrated her toned body in a white top bikini and black saron on the beach of Playa del Carmen in Mexico. The 48-year-old is vacationing with her sweetheart, Blake Shelton, 41. Both looked relaxed and happy as they enjoyed some time off after Blake performed at a Luke Bryan concert series.

Daily Mail captured images of Stefani in her beachwear, which is seen in a tweet the site posted below. She’s wearing a white bikini top that ties in the middle with a cardigan camel cover-up. A black crochet sarong with long fringes rested low on her waistline, ensuring her incredible abs were on full display. The bohemian look was accessorized with multiple long gold necklaces and bracelets. The “Hollaback Girl” singer wore her platinum blonde hair up in a high ponytail with wisps of hair falling at the back and sides.

Gwen Stefani was photographed talking with Blake Shelton as she carried her black flip-flops and held a drink in the other hand. Shelton had on a black shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a pair of board shorts Croc shoes, and a baseball cap.

The couple met up with Luke Bryan on the beach, according to the report. Shelton was in Mexico to perform in Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” concert series, held at the Riviera Maya. The concerts were held from January 17 to January 20. Blake Shelton performed on the third night. Other musicians included Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Kendall Marvel, The Cadillac Three, Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Adam Craig, Dustin Lynch, and Maggie Rose.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, back in October Shelton raved about Stefani and her family. She and her kids often spend time with Shelton in Oklahoma, where he says it’s been a lot of fun for him to expose them to the country lifestyle. He shared that the entire family — including Gwen’s parents and brother — enjoy going there as well. They’ve also had holiday gatherings with 30 or more family members from both Gwen and Blake’s side.

Gwen Stefani’s three kids — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 — weren’t anywhere to be seen in the photos of her donning a bikini on the beach with Blake Shelton. Since it’s a work-related vacation, they probably remained home with family.