Britney Spears Stuns In Hilarious Throwback Bikini Video As She Runs Around The Beach

Oops! She did it again! Britney Spears stunned fans once again this week after she shared a throwback video of herself hitting the beach in a bikini as she ran away from a giant wave while taking a dip in the ocean with her two boys during a recent vacation.

After previously making headlines for showing off her incredibly toned body in a bright yellow bikini during a family vacation to Hawaii earlier this month, Spears dug out a pretty hilarious video from her collection of vacation pictures which showed her trying to escape a huge wave.

Sharing the clip with her more than 18 million followers on January 22, Spears posted the video of herself in the bright bikini as she desperately tried to flee the sea alongside the hilarious caption about how she was trying to play it cool.

“I was all like yes…cool cool cool… then saw that wave coming and ran!!” Britney captioned the Instagram video, which has already received more than 1.7 million likes since she first uploaded it to her account yesterday.

Fans then joked about Spears’ scared reaction the wave that was heading her way, as well as praising the star who looked happier and healthier than ever while hitting the beach with her sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden.

“Beach life always, you look gorgeous,” Instagram user @stbentarteinment commented on Spears’ beach video. Fan @fredericknancy then told the star in the comments, “You look great Britney!”

“Hahahaha lmaooo your absolutely adorably hilariously cuuuute,” added @allijones85. “I’d be the same.”

The clip appeared to be taken during Britney’s recent vacation with her boys where she made headlines all over the world for her bikini body after sharing various snaps from her downtime at the beach across her social media accounts.

Posting various photos of herself in the bright yellow bikini, the “Make Me” singer received thousands of comments and millions of likes on Instagram from fans praising her toned physique, which likely came as a result of her gruelling schedule in Las Vegas with Planet Hollywood’s Resort and Casino.

Britney played her final show for the franchise on New Year’s Eve, though Us Weekly claimed earlier this month that she’ll likely soon be heading back to Nevada to instead perform at the Park Theatre.

The latest clip showing Britney running around on the beach in her bright bikini also came just hours before Spears announced that she’ll be heading across the globe this summer for a huge tour.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Shortly after the pop superstar shared the hilarious video on her Instagram account, she then followed up with two videos from her recent appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve which showed her performing as part of her “Piece of Me” shows in Sin City while announcing a huge world tour set to hit North America and Europe later this year.

Confirming that she’ll be heading back to work after her vacation, she wrote of her first international tour in years, “I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!”

Britney then added, “See you guys this summer.”