‘This Is Us’ Stars Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz Give Up SAG Awards Seats For Their Uninvited Kid Counterparts

The This Is Us cast has proven once again that they are one big family both on and off-screen. The cast of the hit NBC drama had a supersized win At the Screen Actors Guild Awards when they the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. According to Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Ron Cephas Jones, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, and Hannah Zeile were honored with the ensemble award.

Eagle-eyed This Is Us fans may have noticed that some of the show’s child and teen cast members were not included in the award, including Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays 10-year old Kate, and Logan Shroyer, who plays teen Kevin on the hit NBC drama. But now, the mystery has been explained.

In a sweet social media post, child actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak revealed that some of the This Is Us kids didn’t appear in enough episodes to qualify for a seat at This Is Us’ table at the SAG Awards. Mackenzie also revealed that Chrissy Metz, her TV counterpart who plays the adult version of Kate Pearson, gave up her extra seat so she could bring her with her to the SAG Awards ceremony.

“Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards,” Hancsicsak tweeted. “Some of the kid ensemble didn’t appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U!”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Chrissy Metz wasn’t the only This Is Us star to give up her date’s seat to one of the show’s younger actors. Justin Hartley’s wife, Chrishell Hartley, posted to Instagram to reveal that Justin, who plays adult Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, gave up his extra seat to Logan Shroyer, who plays the teen version of Kevin on the show. According to Bustle, Chrishell, who married Justin Hartley in October, shared that she was excited for the This Is Us cast’s big win, but then explained that she was meeting Justin at the after-party because he gave her ticket to Logan, “who unfortunately wasn’t invited even though he’s a huge part of the cast.”

“They went by minutes,” Hartley explained in her Instagram story.

“Apparently however many minutes you were on the show, certain people got invited, certain people didn’t because they didn’t have – by one minute – enough airtime. Which is ridiculous, everyone should be there!”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

While This Is Us is truly an ensemble show, the younger This Is Us cast members have recently starred in some big scenes. Each Pearson sibling recently had a standalone episode, so the younger stars logged plenty of minutes of airtime, which could mean they will all be eligible for a SAG Award trophy next year.

Thanks to their adult counterparts, Mackenzie Hancsiscak and Logan Shroyer did join the rest of the This Is Us cast as they took the stage to accept their group SAG Award. Series star Milo Ventimiglia made sure to include everyone who has anything to do with the show—from the cast to the crew to the production team and art department—in his acceptance speech for the winning group.

You can see the This Is Us cast win the outstanding ensemble award at the SAG Awards in the video below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 pm. on NBC.