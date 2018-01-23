Katie Holmes: Remembering ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ Star Speaks Out On 20th Anniversary

Katie Holmes has much to celebrate these days, as she has successfully paved a way to a longstanding career as an actress, and now, as a director, as well. Holmes also receives praise for being such a doting and nurturing mother to her daughter, Suri Cruise.

It’s hard to believe that it was back in 1998 that Holmes began her life in the spotlight as tomboy Joey on the hit teen program, Dawson’s Creek. The show ran for six seasons, and the 20th anniversary has now arrived based on the premiere date.

To celebrate the milestone, Katie Holmes took to social media to share her experience and reflected on the six years spent bringing the beloved teenage drama to millions of fans. US Weekly relayed that Holmes commemorated her time on the show by taking to Instagram with a signed copy of the pilot script and a comment.

“I am so grateful that 20 years ago we premiered Dawson’s Creek. I am so honored to have been a part of it

The script was also signed by other cast and crew, including James Van Der Beek, who played Dawson on the series, and creator Kevin Williamson.

Another post that Holmes recently added to her account had fans of the hit show begging for a reunion of the cast. Holmes added a snap of herself with the show’s creator and writer, Williamson, who remains her good friend. Katie has always praised the writing of her pal, indicating that his talent gave a new platform to teens.

“I think that the charm of the show was Kevin Williamson’s writing and it was of that time and it gave teenagers this voice. It was a very, very special time – a special show and I loved every minute of it.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images

The image prompted fans and followers of Katie’s to chime in and push for a reunion of the cast, as well as to bring the show back for another run.

“Reunion please! Bring it back! I really liked that series,” one fan wrote. While another added, “I love Dawson’s Creek it takes me back to when I was a teenager,” as Hello! relayed.

However, Katie Holmes had already shut this possibility down, as was noted by the star during a radio show visit on SiriusXM, when she stated, “I don’t think we’re going to do a reunion. We see each other every now and then.”