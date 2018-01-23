Kylie Jenner’s Baby Reportedly Won’t Call Caitlyn Jenner Grandma Or Grandpa

Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner have reportedly been having some pretty frank discussions on what Kylie’s unborn baby will call her. Though Kylie is still yet to even confirm to the world that she’s pregnant with her first child, a new report is claiming that family members have been discussing grandparent names for the newborn in recent weeks, which reportedly won’t be either grandma or grandma.

That’s according to a new report by Radar Online, who claimed that Jenner has supposedly been feeling a little “stuck” when it comes to what her baby will call Caitlyn, who Kylie still refers to as “Dad” after she revealed her transition to the world back in 2015.

According to a source, Kylie and Caitlyn both know that “Kylie’s baby isn’t going to call Caitlyn grandpa” but also aren’t sure if the former Olympian should be referred to as grandma either because that may be what the newborn calls Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner.

“They are not sure if grandma is appropriate either, since that is what Kris is going to want to use,” the source alleged to the site, though Metro reported back in 2013 that Kris refused to be called “grandma” by her current grandchildren and instead prefers to be called “Lovey” by Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian’s kids.

But while none of the Kardashian or Jenner clans have confirmed the latest report regarding what the former athlete’s latest grandchild will call her, the insider alleged that the two have now settled on a name that the reality star’s child will use to refer to her when the family welcomes him or her into the world later this year.

Allegedly, Caitlyn has told her daughter that she would like “to be called Nana C” by the baby, which will be her first grandchild with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Notably, Jenner – who seriously slammed Kris and the Kardashians during a recent interview – already has several grandchildren from her previous marriages, all of whom seem to have a different name for her.

Caitlyn recently spoke out about how she struggled with pronouns when it comes to her grandchildren during an appearance on the British morning show This Morning last year, where she revealed that a couple of her grandkids actually refer to her as “Boom-Boom.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“Pronouns are always very interesting, I have a couple of the little ones who call me Boom-Boom,” she said on the morning show, according to Independent.ie, before adding that she was happy that her grandchildren are so young that they’ll only ever know her as Caitlyn.

Jenner then added that she also has “no problem” with daughter Kendall and Kylie still referring to her as “Dad” in the wake of her transition.

“At first my youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie said, ‘Oh my God, what do we call you now?'” Jenner recalled, “and I said ‘Dad? I will be your father until the day you die.'”

But while some of her grandchildren have adopted the gender-neutral pronoun of “Boom-Boom,” per Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian revealed on a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that her daughter Penelope actually refers to Caitlyn as “grandma.”

Kourtney then admitted that she was pretty surprised by her daughter’s confession, stating on the family’s long-running E! reality show, “I didn’t even think Caitlyn was a grandma, you know?”

Caitlyn and Kylie haven’t confirmed Radar Online’s latest report alleging that the new baby will refer to her as “Nana C” rather than grandma or grandpa, though whatever pronoun the family members choose will likely soon be revealed, as People claimed last year that Jenner is expecting a baby girl who’s thought to be due sometime next month.