‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Helps JT Beat Addiction But Vikki Winds Up Heartbroken

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will face the wrath of Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) this week when she discovers his pill-popping habit, but there’s still a chance for him to get his life together. Considering that Nikki struggled with addiction in the past, as has Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), there are plenty of people in Genoa City poised to help him. But once JT is clean and sober, will he stick around? All signs point to no. Luckinbill’s run on Y&R is almost over, ending in February sweeps.

JT’s Drug Habit Ruined His Life

Since JT rolled into GC, he’s been trying to hold it together and act like life is fine. On Monday, he was popping pills, and Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate he’s doing it again on Tuesday’s episode. JT is hiding out from the problems in his life, and now he’s using Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) as part of the fiction he’s constructing. JT doesn’t want to be an addict, but he’s not dealing with the problem. Vikki is making it easy for him to pretend that everything is okay and he’s part of a happy family again.

The problem is that JT’s addiction followed him to Genoa City and his new fake life is about to come crumbling down around him. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that no one has gotten a glimpse of the divorce papers from Mac Browning (Clementine Ford). What’s in them could reveal how bad JT’s life got before he came to town. JT didn’t seem shocked when he was served the papers to end his marriage, and that’s because he knows his being an addict ruined his marriage to Mac.

Nikki Discovers Truth, But Can Help

This is not the first addiction story to surface on the CBS soap. Y&R spoilers from Soap Central of the past showed that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) fell into an oxycodone addiction spiral after a painful injury to his back. Jack followed the addict’s journey of lying, buying illegal drugs, and making bad decisions before friends helped him clean up his act. Also, Nikki got addicted to painkillers after a back injury suffered while horseback riding.

Plus, Young and the Restless fans know that Nikki was also an alcoholic and is still struggling. Nikki discovers JT’s pill-popping habit later this week, according to Y&R spoilers from Soap Central. Nikki is shocked but also the perfect person to help JT recover. Nikki confronts JT, but he lies and denies his addiction, but she won’t let this go. Nikki knows all about telling lies to cover for bad habits, so he can’t fool her.

Nikki Plays Hardball With JT

Y&R spoilers promise that Nikki doesn’t want Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu) living under the same roof as a junkie when he’s struggling and just got a DUI. She also doesn’t want him around Vikki and Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) young children, so Nikki tells JT that he’ll get clean or she’ll blow up his new life with her daughter. When Nikki threatens to expose JT’s pill habit to Victoria, he finally breaks down and begs Nikki to help him and keep his secret.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki keeps quiet and gets JT off the pills, but she has no idea that getting him clean and sober will wreck Vikki’s life. Once JT is clean of his addiction, he realizes he wants to be with Mac and their children. JT can clearly see that he scurried back to Genoa City to hide from his mistakes and was using Victoria as a shield. Vikki will be heartbroken when JT reveals he’s leaving town to go back to his wife.

Thad Luckinbill Not Staying On Y&R

In a Y&R spoilers interview with Soap Opera Digest, Thad Luckinbill clarified that his CBS soap return is short term. The JT portrayer said that Mal Young pitched the plot and he thought, “it sounded like fun, so here I am.” But he also made clear that his character won’t say in GC when he said the appearance as JT was able to “coordinate with my schedule between films.” Luckinbill is a busy movie producer and has three films already in the works this year, so there’s no way he’s staying at Young and the Restless.

Once Nikki gets JT off the pain pills, and back to himself, he'll break Vikki's heart, pack his bags and run back to Mac and their kids say the latest YR spoilers.