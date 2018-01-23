‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Opens Up About The Hit And Run Mystery

The winter premiere of Grey’s Anatomy left fans with a lot of unanswered questions, and the heart of the story is the hit-and-run mystery surrounding Jo and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Stadler. Twists and turns have been known to come out of nowhere on the popular ABC medical drama, and when it comes to the Jo and Paul storyline, fans know that anything is possible – especially in a moment of duress. We won’t know where their story will take us until the upcoming episode “Personal Jesus” airs, but actress Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) set things up for fans by letting them know Jo could do something that she never intended.

Luddington Claims ‘Anything Can Happen’

In an interview with TV Line, Luddington revealed, “After reading the script and seeing how much Paul gaslights her through the whole episode, I did wonder whether she felt so desperate in that moment that she thought this was the only way she could protect herself. I know that that’s not what Jo would ever intend to do, but this is Grey’s Anatomy — anything can happen! Characters can do things that, even as the actor playing them, you find completely surprising.”

There are seemingly three candidates that could be responsible for the hit-and-run: Jo, Jenny (Paul’s fiancée), and Dr. Alex Karev. It wouldn’t make much sense for it to be Alex since he has been trying to slow down his temper problems after he assaulted Dr. Deluca.

The best guess is that it was Jenny, deciding on the spur of the moment to run over Paul after having to deal with the aftermath of the day. But, it could just as easily have been Jo, who told Alex she wished Paul was dead.

Paul Threatened Jo In The Winter Premiere

The premiere began with Paul showing up at Grey Sloan with Jenny on his arm and divorce papers in hand. He told Jo he wanted to talk to her and get her signature on the documents. But, things quickly made a turn for the worst when Paul threatens her and lets her know he will be keeping her under surveillance, despite the fact that he is getting married again.

By the end of the episode, Paul is back in the hospital and in traction after being the victim of a hit-and-run. Dr. Grey believes the primary suspects are Jo and Alex, and she asks them, “What did you do?”

Luddington did say that no matter what happens, this incident has changed Jo and Alex’s relationship, and they are obviously in it together, adding that the couple at this point is now “ride or die.”

The reveal will come in the next episode as to who was responsible for running Paul over, and it’s safe to say that fans will be shocked when they find out what happened.

Catch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Thursday nights on ABC.