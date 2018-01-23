Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video Of John Legend Trying To Squeeze Her Baby Bump Into Tight Leggings

Model Chrissy Teigen is most definitely keeping it real as she documents her second pregnancy on social media. Chrissy, who’s certainly not been afraid to show off her baby bump (both clothed and bare) to the world over the past few weeks, gave fans another look at how she’s coping with her pregnancy this week – and she certainly isn’t afraid to show the not so picture perfect moments of being pregnant.

Taking to Snapchat on January 22, Chrissy shared a pretty hilarious yet adorable video of her husband John Legend lending her a hand as she attempted to pull her tight spandex leggings up over her growing bump.

The sweet video shows Teigen laughing as Legend pulls up the maternity leggings to cover her bump, while Chrissy then does a little maneuvering to get them into place – including a deep lunge – before then pulling them up high over her waistline.

The video was taken from Chrissy’s Snapchat and then uploaded to Instagram by Teigen fan @chrissyteigensnapchat, where fans of the couple gushed over Chrissy and John’s sweet relationship in the video’s comments section.

“I love you guys!! Too cute,” said one fan of the twosome, who are already parents to 1-year-old Luna, while a second commented on the clip alongside two crying laughing emojis, “those two made for [each other].”

#chrissyteigen #johnlegend A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

Another then joked in the comments section after seeing John lend a hand to his pregnant wife as she got dressed, “the struggle is real.”

“I have it with [Spanx] and my everyday body,” they joked, while another simply wrote of the husband and wife team, “And that is love.”

And after getting a little hand from her husband of almost five years to get dressed, Chrissy and John then hit the red carpet together for the Sundance Film Festival on January 21.

Snaps of the couple walking the red carpet together show that Teigen opted to cover her baby bump in a black poncho which she then paired with the black leggings and black boots while Legend matched her with a black top and a brown suit.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

But while she understandably didn’t put her bump on full display while facing the frigid temperatures of Park City, Utah, where the film festival is currently being held, it was just last week in the warmer climes of Los Angeles where Teigen proudly showed off her middle in a crop top and short shorts while out for lunch with her musician husband.

Photographers snapped photos of the couple enjoying a lunch date together with friends last week, as pregnant Chrissy hit the streets in a white crop top, denim shorts, and tall brown boots.

She’s also been proudly showing off her bump on social media, posting various pictures of her growing middle on both Instagram and Snapchat since announcing that she was pregnant again in November.

In late December, she posted a picture of her bump looking pretty huge as she posed to the side while visiting Japan with husband John, which she captioned, “How so big so fast?”

Chrissy then shared a photo of her bare bump with fans as she lay on the sofa earlier this week alongside the caption “Girl’s Weekend,” which already has more than 1.2 million likes.

Bustle reported that the bare baby bump photo had fans speculating that Teigen may have confirmed that she and Legend could be expecting another baby girl, though the model hasn’t yet confirmed the rumors.