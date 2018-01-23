Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Defends Anti-Trans Views – Says ‘Most Americans’ Agree With Him

Derick Dillard, husband of Jill Duggar Dillard, isn’t backing off when it comes to his anti-trans views that may have gotten him fired from Counting On. Instead, the reality TV star has decided to ramp up his claims, now defending them by saying “most Americans agree” with them.

The reality TV star recently landed himself in hot water after bashing transgender teen Jazz Jennings, who stars in her own television show I Am Jazz. According to Derick, Jazz will always be male, despite presenting as female, and her parents are wrong for allowing her to transition at such a young age. Derick also stated that God assigns gender at birth, and no matter how much you wish you were something else, that can never change. He rounded off his “thoughts” by deliberately misgendering Jazz, calling her a male.

Many critics of the Duggar family were aghast at Derick’s comments, so much so that TLC made a statement distancing themselves from Derick. Derick, however, says he was not fired from Counting On, instead, he and Jill Duggar Dillard have decided to “go in a different direction” and focus on their family.

Staunch fans of the Duggar clan were supportive of Derick’s anti-trans views, stating that he is just telling people what is in the Bible.

“Transgender is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” the TV personality wrote on his social media. “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.”

Derick recently posted a series of photos of himself with three other individuals from his church posing with mugs people from the congregation had created.

In the comment section, one woman stated that she was glad Derick was fired from Counting On, saying his anti-trans views were not welcome by fans.

Derick, however, turned it back on her by saying that his views are no different than “most Americans” and that he “just mentioned it.” Of course, a debate then ensued in the comments section about the appropriateness of allowing a child to transition and whether transgender people should be accepted into society.

Critics of the Duggar family are not happy with Derick’s remark, making it clear that he doesn’t speak for everyone. Others called the Duggar husband and father “smug” for stating this.

In the past, Derick Dillard has urged fans to boycott Target because they allow gender-neutral bathrooms. Many of his fans were happy to oblige, as they agree with his comments about Jazz.