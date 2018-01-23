‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jealous Dr. O Switched Peter’s DNA Results – Anna Is His Mother!

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has been sitting on a very big secret for a long time. Not only has she been hiding Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) paternity and lying to him about who his father is, but she has also tampered with the DNA results confirming who the mother of his other son, Heinrich, is. Clues have been pointing to the fact that Nathan has a brother in Peter August (Wes Ramsey), who is the new COO of Aurora Media according to ABC Soaps in Depth. It seems that the mystery of who Peter’s mother is can be solved by none other than Dr. O!

For a long while, there was a crazy love triangle on GH. Dr. O was obsessed with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), while he only had eyes for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). While some sites report that Alex, Anna’s twin, had a child with Faison, the latest General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, report that Peter is actually Anna’s son. Dr. O always knew that since Nathan was not Anna’s son, he would never live up to Faison’s standards, so she wisely kept his real identity hidden. After all, she knew that Heinrich/Peter grew up to resent Faison because he sent him away to boarding school because he saw no point in pursuing a father/son relationship with him.

Live-tweet today's THRILLING, new #GH with @gatitweets! Use #AskGH to join the conversation, starting at 2PM ET l 11AM PT. pic.twitter.com/fHKRxLD2JL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 23, 2018

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Dr. Obrecht manipulated the DNA test results because she was jealous of Anna. She knew that because she was not Anna, she could never give Faison what he wanted most: a child with Anna’s genes. So, Dr. Obrecht ensured that the DNA test results came back that Faison was Peter’s father, but did not show that Anna was his mother. However, avid GH fans would have noticed that Anna could very well be aware that Peter is her son. The one clear example is when the usually level-headed and rational Anna offered to use herself instead of Peter as bait to attract Faison.

Of course, she could just be protecting Peter on a subliminal motherly level and genuinely not remember him. After all, she was kidnapped and her memory tampered with, so she could easily have had a child and not remembered it. General Hospital spoilers state that Faison will come out of hiding during the week of January 22-26!