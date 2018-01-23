‘When Meghan Met Harry: A Royal Weddingcast’ Is The New Podcast For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Fanatics

The world cannot get enough of the romance, drama, history, and tantalizing gossip surrounding the upcoming nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Now there is a weekly podcast to celebrate all of the sumptuous splendor that will be the wedding of the century!

This is a podcast for those who have already picked out their Meghan and Harry teacup and saucer and have prepared their English-American television viewing menu for watching the May 19 wedding of the sexy Windsors at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

When Meghan Met Harry: A Royal Weddingcast is appropriately hosted by Ginger Brit, MTV UK News presenter, comedian and radio personality James Barr, and American Kristen Meisner, co-star of the hysterical self-help podcast By The Book.

They are not just the hosts, they are your Meghan and Harry-crazed friends who, like you, want to dish non-stop on the royal couple!

According to Real Simple, each episode starts off with the “latest rumors.”

Often, this is about Meghan’s family. In particular, Meghan’s step-sister Samantha Grant, who according to The Sun, is writing the memoir The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Samantha Grant and jokes about her book are a source of catty delight on a near-weekly basis.

And of course, there has been a lot of animated and hysterical debate on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will invite former President Obama, and whether President Trump will also get a coveted invite to their spectacular wedding.

Then they venture into a “deep dive” into a “particular topic” about the royal family. In the past, they have discussed the royal family and divorce, the Love Actually connection to Meghan and Harry, and Meghan and Harry’s incredible engagement photos.

Often they bring in special guests to chat with on the show. For example, Jevanni Letford, the DJ who the Daily Mail reported “slipped Prince Harry his business card,” talked about what songs he would play should he DJ at their highly anticipated wedding.

They just tweeted that on an upcoming episode, they will have a royal jewels expert, Ella Kay, on the show. Fans of the When Meghan Met Harry: A Royal Weddingcast podcast may assume that she will discuss whether or not Meghan will wear the Spencer tiara, as Kay has just written about this very thing on her blog.

Then, James and Kristen close each episode with a prediction, which they promise will be a drinking game on the day of the wedding. One week they predicted that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, would walk Meghan down the aisle. On another week, the duo predicted that Meghan will wear not one but two wedding dresses for her nuptials.

Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Wear Two Wedding Dresses Just Like Kate Middleton – https://t.co/vzd88YIPaH — Inquisitr Lifestyle (@InquisitrLife) January 21, 2018

The Evening Standard recommends the Meghan and Harry-focused podcast for those who are feeling a “gaping hole” after completing the second glorious season of The Crown. This is clearly the remedy for all anglophiles and those who cannot wait to watch this sexy, loved-up couple finally say “I do.”