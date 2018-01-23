Matt Lauer Is Reportedly ‘Upbeat’ & ‘Relieved’ That His Marriage Has Ended

NBC subsequently fired Matt Lauer in November 2017 when an unidentified employee reported that the former Today anchor sexually harassed her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia. It is said that the harassment even continued until they got back to New York. Since then, rumors have it that his divorce with his wife Annette Roque is looming. Now, it looks like the TV journalist is reportedly glad that his marriage to the former Dutch model-equestrian is over.

A source recently told Radar Online that Matt Lauer spent most of his time in New York City last weekend, meeting up with divorce lawyers. According to the insider, the fired Today anchor no longer cares about his properties as he thinks that he will be back on TV and can just gain the money he is about to lose in paying his wife. What’s more is that the disgraced TV host reportedly said that he is cheerful and almost relieved that his marriage to Roque is finally ending soon.

The source went on to say that Matt Lauer, 60, is glad that he is no longer living a lie. In December 2017, his wife was spotted leaving the Manhattan law offices of Latham & Watkins, which sparked rumors that the couple is getting ready to divorce.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In Touch Weekly recently reported that Annette Roque, 51, tried to save her marriage to Matt Lauer, but the former model is allegedly done with him. The former model is allegedly asking for a primary custody of their three kids – Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. Fortunately, the 60-year-old TV journalist has been a good father to his brood and may get partial custody of them.

Radar Online’s news came after the report from Page Six that Roque recently kicked Matt Lauer out of their family home in the Hamptons. According to the source, the TV host is currently staying in a house close to their home so he can still spend time with his kids, one of which is away for college. It is said that his wife of almost two decades has not yet filed for divorce, but it should happen anytime soon.

In 2006, Roque filed for divorce, citing “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety. However, she later withdrew the divorce filings, according to Page Six, in exchange for millions of dollars and a postnuptial agreement offered by Matt Lauer. Now that the former Today anchor is reportedly happy that his marriage is over, fans think that his wife will be richer than ever.

Matt Lauer was earning $20 million dollars during his time with NBC thanks to his salary negotiation with the broadcasting company.